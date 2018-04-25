Are Podcasts a B2B Brands Best Sales Tool in 2018?

When you distribute B2B content, the ultimate goal is to build trust in your brand — increased trust that generates more quality leads that result in more sales. The trouble comes when a business posts content for the pure sake of posting it — or trying to capitalize on an industry trend of some sort that doesn’t directly relate to their business model or customer demographic. Value, when it comes to distributing content, you need to give YOUR ideal customer exactly what they want.

One of the most interesting things I’ve learned over the last few months is that the B2B business is won or lost on podcast and webinar content. Being an avid business and lifestyle podcast listener, it’s great to see I’m not the only person soaking in the great content available from business/entrepreneurship podcasts like the MFCEO, Self Made Man, Empire Podcast, Bucci Radio, and many others. So, if you’re looking for a way to make an impact, you can stop reading right here and go figure out how to fire up a podcast people are actually interested in!

Blogs are also making a resurgence, according to a comprehensive Demand Gen Report. The report states that B2B customers like Podcasts, Webinars and blog content at the top of the sales funnel. Not surprising that the business world is adopting more of a millennial mentality — Ie., personalized suggestions, education, and service from a source they trust. This is actually great, as there is a definite shift from salesy “gurus” who don’t have a clue what they’re talking about, to real-world experts who offer more of a comprehensive, service-based approach to product sales.

The future is here — you need credibility to succeed…

The guru mentality of aggressive marketing, empty info products, and useless advice are over. Thank goodness! Real value — actionable advice, expert product knowledge, truly meaningful recommendations — are what B2B customers of today want. If your content doesn’t smell credible, it simply will not resonate with online customers.

I’d recommend everyone reading this give 1st Phorm CEO, Andy Frisella’s MFCEO podcast a listen. He’s a friend of Gary Vee and several other big influencers. He skirts the use of ads like every other podcaster uses to make money. Instead, he asks you share his podcast with a contact of yours. Pretty cool, considering his current download numbers indicate he could make millions a year if he started pushing ads on you.

I won’t go into too much detail but one of the things that makes him trustworthy to entrepreneurs is he doesn’t push products on you but rather tells you hard work and networking are the keys to better branding and sales. He also slams most of the gurus and Inta-famous influencers out there, telling you most just fill your head with garbage. The point is that if you’re looking to get on the podcast train, Frisella is a great example — kind of like JRE for entrepreneurs. Warning: He’s a potty mouth, so this podcast isn’t for the timid!

Credibility is rooted in reviews and comments…

Also referred to as “vanity metrics” social shares, comments and peer-generated reviews mean more than ever to driving engagement, leads, and sales from B2B customers. It seems that the majority of B2Bers used LinkedIn to share and source the type of content that drives them to make a purchase. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as LinkedIn is pretty exclusive to this community, where Twitter and Facebook content is often regarded as less trustworthy by those who work in business.

The fact is, if you don’t have a podcast in place to distribute content and generate leads and sales, you’re already behind the curve. The podcasting space is already highly saturated, meaning it’s time to make haste if you’re committed to growing a sustainable B2B brand.

Main Image Credit: James Royal-Lawson/Flickr