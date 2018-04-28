Building Your Personal Brand to Stand Out from the Competition: 8 Tips Inside

To establish yourself in an industry, developing an effective personal brand that gives you credibility is essential. You want consumers to view you as a trustworthy source of information in a field.

In order to reach your end goal which could be to gain subscribers or increase sales, you have to create a cohesive profile that resonates with viewers. Here are some tips you should consider as you seek to create a presence that stands out from your competitors.

1. Increase Visibility

In order to build a successful personal brand, you have to expand your reach letting others know what you represent. You can do this by launching a personal website and social media sites that are consistent with your brand message. Identify the qualities of your brand you hope to communicate and the goals you want to achieve. Build your marketing materials with these considerations in mind. Having a successful personal brand can lead to job opportunities, more clients, and industry recognition.

Since your personal site is the most important aspect of your brand strategy, secure a unique domain name. You want it to be short and memorable. It should either contain your name or speak to the subject matter your page addresses.

Consider which platforms work best for your target demographic. To get a better idea of the background of the people you attract, use Google Analytics. This will enable you to gain insight into where page visitors are from, their age and preferences. Tailoring content to the behaviors of your audience can lead to an increase in followers.

2. Interact with Page Visitors

Accessibility is key in building relationships which results in increasing your reach. If people get to know you on a personal and direct level, they will be more likely to read your content. Allow visitors access to you social media pages and permit them to leave comments. Participate in discussions by contributing your knowledge of the industry you represent. This will build your credibility and shows you care about the people interested in your insight.

Join forums and groups that address developments in your industry and participate in the dialogue. You want to become a known voice for your cause to further establish your personal brand. Marie Forleo is an example of an individual who has presented her online brand in a powerful way online. Her personal website exudes what she stands for and her social media pages emphasize interaction. She uses a lot of multimedia content to provide tips and to highlight other leading entrepreneurs.

3. Keep Up to Date on Industry Trends

Your success will largely depend on the credibility of your posts. Being viewed as an expert in your industry can create trust among visitors. Never consider yourself done with learning about your field. Stay ahead of the competition by constantly reading and learning more about the latest developments in your industry. Share your knowledge to boost your personal brand image.

It also doesn’t hurt to scope out your competition. Find out which of their posts are gaining the most response and why. Implement their successful tactics on your own site in a unique way. If you see your competitors are lacking in an area, address the holes to gain consumers they are missing out on targeting.

4. Identify What Sets You Apart

No matter what field you decide to cover, you are going to face fierce competition. It can often be hard to stand out from the noise.

When developing content, hone in on your strengths. Write about what you know backwards and forwards to trump your competition. Offer substance and value to readers to ensure they return to your site for more information. Establish why others should work with you and communicate this to consumers. If you are selling a product or service, feature testimonials from those who have used what you have to offer. This will show you carry out your promises.

5. Aim for Consistency

As you build your personal brand across multiple platforms, you want the sites to feature a common thread. Avoid leaving visitors confused about your brand image. Use the same tone of voice, logo, and color scheme on your all your marketing materials.

For example, if you’re designing your site to inform business professionals on ways to land accounts , you’ll want to write in a more serious tone of voice. Don’t vary your message by implementing a tone contrary because what you represent will become harder to comprehend.

6. Know Your Target Audience

The best way to achieve success is by knowing your audience so that you can build a marketing message that will resonate. Use tools such as Google Analytics to figure out what content is appealing to your audience. You can track their habits as they explore your site.

The content overview report shows you your top content and helps you develop material that is consistent with the interests of your consumer. Referral reports are also useful in finding out which pages led internet surfers to your site.

You can then build a relationship with the owners of referral sites and seek ways to further promote your site.

7. Connect with Industry Leaders

Build relationships with industry leaders to further establish your credibility. Reach out to these individuals and offer to write blog posts for them to make yourself more visible to additional followers. Another way you can connect to these individuals is by linking to their sites in your posts as references. If the person monitors their brand, they will see that you cited their content. They may be inclined to repost your material which can increase your reach.

Ultimately you want to gain access to their fan base to hopefully gain more loyal followers yourself.

8. Monitor Your Brand

Once you have established your online presence, you’ll need to monitor mentions of your brand name, product, and services. You can take advantage of tools that alert you when your content is referenced.

Google Alerts is one tool you can utilize that will let you know when your brand is mentioned. Hootsuite is another valuable asset which allows you to monitor your brand mentions while also giving you the ability to manage all of your social media profiles at once. Sites that notify you when your brand is mentioned are good for finding potential influencers and for addressing negative content. You don’t want unfavorable reviews spreading without your response addressing the problem at hand.

Conclusion

Ultimately to create a successful personal brand, you will want to remain consistent, relevant and reachable. Always seek to learn more about the industry you represent. Interact with your followers and maintain a cohesive look online. These efforts will gain your sites more traffic and give your personal brand more credibility.