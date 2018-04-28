Best Time Management Tools for Business Owners

You wear a lot of hats as a business owner, and you have a lot on your plate. Making the most of every second of your time is a necessity. In this day and age, there’s more to do than ever before as a business owner.

Luckily, you don’t have to manage your time alone.

There are a lot of resources and tools that make time management a breeze, even in the age of so many distractions! Whether you need to cut down on distractions or manage your projects all in one place, here are the best time management tools for business owners.

Keep Track of Projects with Trello

Trello is a free online platform that revolutionizes the way you manage projects. As a business owner, you aren’t dealing with just one project at a time. You probably have several things happening simultaneously, and you need a way to keep all of these tasks and deadlines organized.

If you’re a visual planner, Trello is designed for you.

With Trello, you create different boards with custom tables and tabs. You can add members to your board for collaborative project management, and you can even add deadlines, checklists, and custom color tabs. The best part about Trello (besides being free!) is that you can easily integrate Google Drive and Dropbox to attach files to your tasks. Once you try it, you’ll never go back.

Learn Your Habits with Qbserve

Qbserve is a Mac platform that learns about your habits to break down how exactly you spend your time every day. When you’re going from task to task online, you can’t really notice just how long you’re spending on certain things. This might leave you wasting time more than you’d like, and you might not even realize you’re doing it!

Qbserve takes the hassle out of habit-management by showing just how you spend your time throughout the day. It provides productivity reports so you can watch your productivity improve in real-time! That’s the kind of motivation you need as a business owner!

Block out Distractions with Cold Turkey

Sometimes the buzzing of alerts are just too distracting. It’s easy to click between Facebook and your Doc without noticing it, but these little swipes between apps can lead to a lot of wasted time. Cold Turkey does the blocking for you by keeping you from distracting websites for a set period of time. When a website is blocked, it’ll display a motivational quote so you can power through the rest of your work in record time!

Never Forget a Task with Remember the Milk

Remember the Milk is an app designed for those with too many things to remember at once. If you’re unable to work because there’s an endless to-do list running through your head, you’re not alone. Unfortunately, none of us are perfect, not even business owners.

The best thing you can do for your sanity and productivity is get the to-do list tasks out of your head and into the right platform. Remember the Milk is a clean, simple platform for keeping track of the things you need to do. It can be optimized to send reminders anywhere you need like your email or text!

As a Business Owner, Your Time is Valuable

When you have so much on your plate every day, you need to learn to make the most of your time. The more efficient you are with time management, the smoother your business will run. Whether you’re just starting your business or you already have a team under you, these tools above will help you make the most of every second of your day.

Say goodbye to racing thoughts and handwritten to-do lists. Join the 21st century of business owners with these tools above!