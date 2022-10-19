9 Digital Tools Every Business Needs In Competitive In Today’s Corporate Landscape

Digital tools are software applications used by individuals and businesses to carry out quick and optimised functions that would usually take forever to achieve. Since computers started making their way into business and professional services, enterprises have been one of the first to recognise the many benefits of digital technology, one of which is speed.

The rise of digital products like cloud software has successfully modified the way businesses and organisations store vital data. For example, the Microsoft Dynamics Business Central software helps manage finances, sales, supply chain, operations, inventory, and customer service in one application.

Here are some digital tools your business will need in today’s corporate landscape.

1. WhatsApp Business

The WhatsApp Business app is one of the best digital tools for most private businesses on social media. They boast features such as auto messaging, a business profile, a catalogue to show products and services to customers, QR codes to invite new customers quickly, and several other features. WhatsApp Business helps enhance business operations and offers them ways to engage their customers.

2. Zoom Video Communications

The Zoom app is a digital tool that earned so much fame during the surge of the 2020 pandemic. This made Zoom the fifth most downloaded mobile app in the world in 2020, with about 477 million downloads. This video conferencing tool is best used for webinars (distance education), remote work and any form of meeting.

3. Hootsuite

The importance of social media to the growth of companies and organisations cannot be overemphasised. It has helped companies communicate with customers, leading to stronger customer relationships. Hootsuite is a digital tool that enables you to manage all your social media accounts simultaneously.

With Hootsuite, you can plan, schedule, manage, and analyse your organisation’s social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Linked In, Instagram, and YouTube and monitor the content in one place. The software comes with three different plans: professional, teams and enterprise.

4. Loomly

Loomly is a tool suitable for smaller social teams looking to create and collaborate on content. It contains built-in calendars, deadlines, and workflow, making timing and brainstorming faster. Loomly also curates content ideas for users based on Twitter conversations and trending topics. The software’s interface is user-friendly and also very easy to navigate. Its affordability has made it perfect for solo and smaller businesses.

5. Google Workspace

Google Workspace is a powerful digital tool used by individuals and businesses thanks to its seamless integration and ease of use. It consists of a suite containing well-known digital tools like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Calendar, My Tasks, and many others that can be used to share information in real-time.

6. Business Management & Cloud Infrastructure Solutions

Organisations seeking to get ahead of their competitors must utilise software that helps streamline certain processes. You can find effective cloud infrastructure solutions that automate certain applications within your business.

With Dynamics 365 Business Central, your business can utilise and connect relevant data and processes. This will be automated, helping save you and your employees time. Software such as this can help elevate your business to the next level and increase productivity.

7. Audience

Social listening is a crucial trait amongst high-performing businesses. It is vital as it helps organisations’ social listening skills to help them identify trends and potential customers.

Digital tools like Audiense take this to the next level by assisting companies in identifying and grouping their social media audiences. Doing this makes creating laser-targeted ads and campaigns much easier and delving deeper into your customer personas.

You’ll learn a lot about your customers’ personality traits and beyond studying these demographics. This platform focuses mainly on Twitter, making it perfect for B2B brands and B2C companies to prospect and better understand their target audiences.

This software is similar to Microsoft Business Central and Dynamics 365 Business Central, as they help you understand your customers’ behaviour, monitor trends, avert issues, and provide exceptional customer service.

8. Visme

Visme is a platform that is focused on creating presentations and data visualisation. Since infographics and new data are some of the most shared content on social media, Visme will be the right tool for you when you need to release such content on Twitter and Linked In.

The platform works beyond graphic creation, as it’s an excellent site for pulling data from external sources.

9. Ahrefs

When it comes to brainstorming keyword ideas and finding opportunities to rank, Ahrefs is the known standard. The Ahrefs site explorer allows you to check any URL with top organic keywords and estimate how much traffic a competitor receives for every searched term. You can also identify a site’s most performing content and its backlinks. Primarily, Ahrefs is a tool for competitive analysis and personal content growth.

Conclusion

With the right digital tools at your disposal, you’ll be able to simplify your marketing campaigns and automate several other tasks. Using some, if not all, of the tools listed above can help you build a robust digital marketing stack.

However, you don’t have to go all the way at once; you can start by going through trials to know which ones work for your business and budget best. Once this is sorted out, you can confidently compete with other business counterparts.