As an entrepreneur, it can be difficult to keep on top of all of the responsibilities that come with running your own business. Entrepreneurs need to make sure that their legal and accounting requirements are being met.

They need to manage their business and personal calendars. They need to find ways to meet with their colleagues and investors online. They need to find ways to manage their payments, especially for E-commerce companies. Finally, they need to be able to manage their email, social media feeds, and other communications. This can be a daunting prospect.

Michael Giannulis of BPO USA LLC and My Ecom Club recommends 11 different products which can help every entrepreneur increase their opportunities for financial success.

1. Trello

Trello is a free app that helps with project management. It creates a visual corkboard where you can pin lists. It is possible to add comments, create checklists, and upload files. It is a multi-user program that can keep your whole team organized.

2. Google Docs

Google Docs is a free, simple, and elegant way to share written material and data with colleagues. Google also offers its Sheets spreadsheet app and its Google Slides presentation maker. It is accessible across all platforms and it is easy to share comments back and forth. It can help to eliminate the confusion that comes along with multiple people working on the same document.

3. Dropbox

When entrepreneurs need to share large files and images, Dropbox is an excellent choice. It is a cross-platform app that works everywhere, offers flexibility to users, and helps alleviate a difficult task of sharing large files online.

4. YouNeedABudget.com

You Need A Budget is an excellent software solution for keeping on track with your business’s financial details. It is also good for individuals and couples. It makes it easy to track debt, expenses, and income. It can also be useful for people who want to assemble their financials for a business plan.

5. ScheduleOnce

ScheduleOnce is a free online tool for scheduling appointments. It works with Google Calendar. It makes it easy to manage a complex daily schedule.

6. Skype

Skype is a simple way to connect you with your clients and investors. Premium versions of the software include the ability to call landlines and cell phones.

7. Scrivener

Scrivener is a great choice for an author or publisher. It helps people organize their writing projects using notes, timelines, and contributions. When people use Scrivener, their writing projects will be enhanced and easier to share with collaborators.

8. Infusionsoft

Infusionsoft is a great choice for CRM or Customer Relationship Management software. With Infusionsoft, businesses can organize their online sales efforts and automate marketing and email.

9. Shopify

Shopify makes the process of starting an online store more user friendly. It helps with payment processing and inventory management as well as helping to create a useful and attractive retail website.

10. Moz

Moz has a range of tools for online marketing. While the price of the service is steep at $99 per month, it is an invaluable partner in promoting your website through SEO and search engines.

11. Evernote

Evernote is a cross-platform app that enables people to share their notes with their colleagues. Evernote can be the core of personal organization and goal setting. Many entrepreneurs credit Evernote with their business’s success.

Exciting Tools for Entrepreneurs

These useful tools can keep entrepreneurs organized while helping them grow their businesses. All entrepreneurs would benefit from exploring what these programs can do for them. E-commerce professionals like Michael Giannulis use these programs to create success.