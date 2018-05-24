Virtual Office Services and Taxes: How to Stay Out of Tax Trouble

Using a virtual office service offers an ideal solution for many companies and professionals. It can give a business an exclusive vibe without disclosing its true physical location, and the services that come with these virtual office solutions are largely beneficial. Whether you choose a virtual office service within or outside of your country of residence, you aren’t likely to see huge tax consequences, but it’s important to note that there are some areas that are stricter on the use of virtual office services.

In this article, we’ll talk about the ins and outs of using a virtual office service as it pertains to taxes, and we’ll even offer a prime example of why knowing the tax codes of the area your virtual office is in is so important.

Virtual services offer operational convenience

First, let’s discuss what a virtual office service really is.

With a virtual office service, you get a host of business-oriented benefits and an address where your business mail can go to. Of course, your mail can be forwarded from there. Not only that, you can actually base the whole business operations on the virtual location (a.k.a. Virtual Headquarters,) offering you much flexibilities, especially in term of operational convenience.

Indeed, virtual office services are used for numerous reasons, and they can streamline business operations by handling administrative duties with remote receptionists, answering services, and virtual assistants.

For those who use virtual office services, the main advantages are cost-effectiveness and efficiency. These services simply help people get more work done faster than if they had to handle it all on their own, and it prevents them from hiring people to handle these tasks for them.

Of course, there are plenty of other reasons why a business might use a virtual office service. For instance, the use of a virtual office service can help avoid potential zoning issues. In addition, such a service can prevent the rules of HOA and lease terms from being broken.

A virtual office service is often a prime choice for any entrepreneur or professional who wants a more sleek and authoritative presence, and such an image can help build trust with audiences. This, of course, is a strategic way to brand a product or service. Many virtual office services even offer meeting spaces where entrepreneurs and professionals can meet with clients and customers.

Much of the time, using a virtual office service is cheaper than leasing a physical office and staffing it with employees. Even if you’ve never heard of such a service, you can probably see why they’re so popular. They’re a great way to nurture a business for growth by maintaining a professional appearance and spending money on other areas of businesses as opposed to paying staff to handle administrative needs.

Virtual office and taxation

Companies in all industries can leverage the benefits of virtual offices, including startups, small and medium sized businesses, solopreneurs, and corporations. Generally speaking, taxes aren’t a serious consideration when using virtual offices, but because they differ from traditional leases, there are exceptions to the use of a virtual office. This is especially true for corporations.

Corporations can be incorporated and operate from anywhere in the world; they can also employ people from anywhere in the world. This is where a gray line is happening with the use of virtual office services, and governments around the world are beginning to react in ways that are catching corporations off guard.

In the U.S., the Supreme Court ruled that employers outsourcing teleworkers were subject to corporate tax, which is massively different from other forms of business taxation. For example, Telebright was incorporated in Delaware with an office in Maryland. They employed someone who resided and drove in from New Jersey. Generally, she worked from home. Telebright was filing taxes with New Jersey, but it was deemed that Telebright would also need to pay corporate taxes.

Speaking as a global economy, you wouldn’t normally pay taxes in a country where you don’t reside. Governments are challenging this when it comes to virtual offices, and so there are many things that you should consider.

If you use a virtual office space, will you be employing anyone there? If so, how does that change your tax situation? Do you have contract workers? If so, do those workers genuinely fit the description as such? Last but not least, are you a corporation? If so, are you subject to corporate taxation on the use of a virtual office service?

Takeaway

To stay out of trouble when it comes to taxes, you’ve got to ask those questions and then some. Always check the stipulations of leveraging a virtual office as it pertains to your situation. While it might seem like a cost-effective way to run your business, tax levies could quickly tip the scale.