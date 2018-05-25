3 Health Tips for Busy Entrepreneurs on a Tight Budget

Although being motivated to take your startup to the next level is an excellent mindset to have, you don’t want to neglect your fitness and health. In fact, being physically and mentally fit can go a long way toward helping your business succeed.

Prioritizing your health is as important as the attention you give to your business activities. Explore the following three health tips for busy entrepreneurs on a tight budget.

It’s Time to Take a Walk

Walking is one of the easiest and least strenuous forms of exercise you can take part in. Better yet, you don’t need to pay for a gym membership to take a leisurely walk at the local park. This form of cardiovascular exercise has been proven to be beneficial for your health in a number of ways, including reduced stress and depression and enhanced memory capabilities, plus it serves as a method of prevention for many diseases.

All of these benefits can lead to improved productivity levels as a business owner.

Put Google to the Rescue

According to an article published on Shape.com, when you’re in an office full of clutter, the disorganization results in stress, which often leads to unhealthy coping mechanisms, such as eating comfort foods.

Instead of jotting down appointment times and cluttering your office with sticky notes, download Google Calendar. From meeting with clients to arranging a date night with your spouse, Google Calendar is a free-to-download app that syncs itself across all of your electronics and provides easy access to your upcoming appointments and activities.

Keep Track of Your Calorie Intake

Studies in journals such as Appetite have shown that maintaining a healthy weight can improve your mood and energy levels, both of which are vital to operating a successful startup. Whether you need to lose a few pounds, gain a few, or stay where you’re at, a calorie-tracking tool such as Lifesum makes it simple to count calories, eat healthier, and maintain a healthy weight.

Maintaining a healthy weight means your body mass index number (BMI) should not be over 25. To calculate your BMI, multiply your height in inches by itself. Take this number and divide your weight by that number. Now, take this result and multiply the figure by 703.

For example, if you are 5 feet, 3 inches (63 inches), and you weigh 142 pounds, then you will multiply 63 by 63, which gives you 3,969. Now divide your weight (142) by 3,969, which gives you 0.0357. Take 0.0357 and multiply this figure by 703, which gives you a BMI of 25.09, a healthy BMI.

Conclusion

Starting your own business is exciting, especially when you land your first client and the money starts arriving. On the other side of the fence, though, it can be a time-consuming and quite stressful chore. As a newbie to the entrepreneur scene, you may feel like you never clock out. Even when you’re in bed at night, you’re probably going over the day’s work as well as tomorrow’s agenda. By following the budget-friendly tips outlined above, you can rest easier at night knowing you are giving your health the attention it deserves.