How a CDN Can Boost Your Business Revenue

If you’re running a budding eCommerce empire, you will want to see your business grow and evolve year on year, gaining commercial momentum and increasing revenue at a consistent pace.

In today’s hyper-connected, consumer-driven digital world, boosting brand authority and cementing the growth of your business boils down to two essential factors: customer or user experience and meaningful marketing methodologies.

These days, people crave value and transparency from their brands in addition to a flawless level of user experience – and if they don’t get what they need, in an instant, they won’t stick around.

Did you know? A single second delay in web page response decreases customer satisfaction by 16%. Plus, 64% of shoppers who feel unhappy with their site visit will go elsewhere to shop.

That said, the best way to boost your revenue is by making sure your website is performing at an optimal level and you’re creating the kind of content (blog posts, landing pages, whitepapers, videos, etc.) that will inspire, engage and assist your prospects.

To handle such a colossal task, a content delivery network (CDN) is what you need for sustainable business success.

What is a content delivery network?

Here is a content delivery network explained in simple terms:

A CDN is a network of distributed servers that assists in the delivery of webpage in addition to other types of digital content to a user, based on their geographical location, as well as the origin of the webpage and the content delivery server itself.

These are the striking benefits of utilising a CDN for your business:

Robust protection from colossal surges in traffic.

Exponentially enhanced website load times.

A notable reduction in bandwidth costs.

Better website security through a series of network optimisations.

Invaluable Analytics and data on the browsing behaviour of your customers.

From these insights alone, it’s clear that a CDN offers a business a significant level of commercial potential, from enhanced efficiency, a consistent boost in user experience, increased website security (to protect your site from devastating cyber attacks), monetary savings on infrastructure and data that will help drive your marketing campaigns in a more targeted, more results-driven way.

While a CDN isn’t a magic overnight money-making solution, by leveraging its capabilities to your advantage, you will notice a notable increase in productivity and a rise in consumer engagement quicker than you might think – and that’s how a content delivery network can boost your business revenue – in a big way.

Your next step: Talk with your stakeholders

By sitting down with key stakeholders within your business and outlining your company’s core commercial goals, you will be able to outline the key attributes you need from a CDN service. From there you should explore the market, comparing a host of services until you find a robust platform that offers everything you need within your budget. And once you’re up and running, success will surely be yours – best of luck.

