Do You Need a CDN with Cloud Hosting?

The globalization of all processes, including e-commerce, and the increase in the amount of data that needs to be processed, requires fundamentally different approaches to the transfer of information. If the requested web page is located on a remote server, the user has to wait a very long time for it to load. And effective data processing in this case is almost impossible.

The solution was found in the form of hosting with CDN, thanks to which the network of servers is distributed around the world.

How CDN Provides High Data Download Speed

Here is how CDN offers speed for your company – and more:

Content Delivery Network or CDN relies on servers installed in different parts of the world in order to reduce the distance of information passage for each of the consumers.

When your clients make a request for your website address, the CDN redirects each of them to the nearest server.

Thanks to this, the page loading speed for each of them becomes maximum, no matter how far from your office they are located.

If you use the CDN with cloud hosting services of a G-Core Labs platform, your consumers will receive a response from your site in 30 ms, no matter where they are situated. This was made possible thanks to more than 140 points of presence of the G-Core Labs CDN network around the world.

Who Needs CDN with Cloud Hosting Services

If your website has high traffic, your site’s bandwidth may limit the number of users that can use it simultaneously. To avoid this, it is important to distribute content caching across different servers using CDN. This is especially useful for:

Gaming Industries

Video streaming and media platforms

E-commerce

Conclusion

By choosing CDN with cloud hosting services, you overtake almost all your competitors in terms of download speed. Because they probably still use the services of just cloud hosting for their websites. CDN in combination with it speeds up content delivery at several times.