Is Your SMB’s Internet VoIP Ready?

The landline went out of style years ago, but most businesses are just finalizing the switch to a new communication strategy, voice over internet protocol (VoIP), a unified, flexible alternative to traditional phone calls. The question is, can your current internet plan provide the support VoIP requires so that you don’t miss a word?

If you’re going to use VoIP to maximize office productivity, you’ll need to understand the mechanics of both broadband and VoIP and how you can play their functions off each other to the greatest effect.

These four insights can help keep your systems working in harmony, without ever slowing down.

Don’t Overbuy Bandwidth

Most businesses think that to make sure they don’t drop any VoIP calls, they need to purchase more bandwidth from their internet provider. Don’t be fooled into making this expensive mistake, though. You can actually play VoIP against your other data needs by reorganizing your traffic. Smarter network traffic management can also help you assess other weak spots in your data system and prevent serious problems before they happen.

Buying more bandwidth is a temporary stopgap, but re-engineering your network is a real solution.

Get Hosting Support

Having an updated VoIP system is vital to proper operations, so when choosing a business VoIP system, consider choosing a hosted system, rather than an on-premise solution. With hosted VoIP, the vendor owns the hardware, but they’re also responsible for keeping the software up to date.

In many ways, using a system like this is like relying on cloud software for other business purposes – you’re never behind the curve because you’re directly tapped into the provider.

Provide A Power Boost

Typically, when you have a VoIP device, it’s linked to two different wiring systems: the internet connection and a power source. It’s not exactly complicated, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a better way. By connecting your VoIP device to Power over Ethernet Plus (PoE+), you can simultaneously power your devices and stream data. The newer systems are actually manufactured with multiple combo ports to power more clients or system add-ons.

Make Use Of Silence

When you’re on the phone, silence is silence – you can’t do anything with it. With VoIP, on the other hand, if you’re not speaking, your internet connection is still working, and it’s using that silence to transmit useful data, including sending virtual faces. This helps the system eliminate data redundancies and reduce wasted bandwidth.

Remember: incoming and outgoing data are different when using an internet connection, whereas they’re part of one continuous stream on a traditional phone, which is why VoIP is so much more productive.

Conclusion

VoIP systems are a rapidly growing market and have nearly doubled in value since 2014, with a projected a project value of nearly $150 billion worldwide by 2024 – but these systems don’t work alone. As your business adapts to this new communication system, you’ll need to be sure your internet connection is ready.

Wired correctly, VoIP systems can make the most of your company’s bandwidth, but you need to adapt your network to its new purpose for the greatest benefit. Don’t let outdated digital organization hold you back.