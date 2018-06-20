4 Tips That Define Success on Shopify

There is a fine difference between maintaining a business and running it successfully. If you have an online store (on Shopify), then you need to develop strict routine and habits to make sure it keeps turning a profit. To help you do so, following we are going to outline some habits that define success.

Perform Market Research to Evaluate Future Sales

If you can afford to add new products, then you better understand what the market wants to understand whether its worth the hassle or not. You can easily do it by performing a keyword research with geographic validation and observing social media trends.

Take risks and test the market by experimenting with Pre-selling items or listing them as out of stock. Observe how people react and take orders. If you have three different variants of a product, create pages for every product and list them as out of stock. See which one of them gets more attention to find a bestseller.

Engage with Your Traffic

Your engagement doesn’t only limit to the newsletter. There are various other ways to engage with your visitors. For starters, you can direct them to your social media profile. Just make sure the “follow” buttons stand out.

Feature a blog; this is a great way to connect with people regularly and improve your SEO Ranking. Don’t forget about discounts. People love to buy stuff and save money while at it.

Upsell Your Products

May I interest you In …?

We have heard this phrase from time to time. This is an effective example of upselling. This is an effort from the seller to sell something a bit costly when the user searches a similar product. This is an effective approach as compared to cross-selling.

Most of the time, the client doesn’t know you have something better available, or they believe something else can serve them better. The upselling product usually features better-built quality or a unique feature that people are looking for.

Just make sure you emphasize the difference between these products and ask the customer if they want the upgrade or not. The two keys of successful upselling are:

Staying related to the original product

Be sensitive to the budget of your customer

The product needs to fulfill their original needs. Remember, no one wants to pay more than their anchor budget. So, the new product really needs to be better than the original one.

Work on Your Email Campaigns

Send regular emails to your email list. Start with a welcome mail for every new sign up. These are the most opened up emails, so if you have some special upcoming, you can ask them to sign up here. There are a lot of occasions to send emails.

For instance, you can send a mail during order processing, and once the order is dispatched. Keep sending mail to help him track their order. Don’t forget to send out regular emails and let him know what’s going on at the store like new arrivals or discount offers.