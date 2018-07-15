Easy Expansion – 5 Hacks that will Help Your Business Grow

Running a business is a delicate balancing act. From managing customer relationships to staying motivated, it’s a challenging task. Although there’s no way to know which direction your business will take, it’s those times of triumph over struggle that push a company to grow and makes a person feel the most accomplished.

Growing your business is the ultimate goal. You can make strides through a series of small steps such as the hacks listed below:

1. Spend Money on the Important Things

You don’t need a dedicated office space to succeed in the business world. Who needs to spend that kind of money anyway? You can be highly productive while paying less each month by renting professional serviced offices.

A professional serviced office enables you to run your business, hold client meetings, host brainstorming sessions and more without the high overheads and contract constraints of traditional office rental.

2. Chat with Your Customers

The Internet has made it possible for small companies to compete on a more level playing field. It’s easier than ever to communicate with customers online, so don’t miss the opportunity to connect with your customers on social media or through email.

Don’t underestimate the power of a good old-fashioned phone call, either. People respond to a personal touch more so than a form-letter email, so pick up the phone and give your best customers a jingle. After all, an existing customer singing your praises can be a more valuable asset than a potential new client.

3. Write Blog Posts

It’s not enough to just offer quality products. You could have the best products on the face of the planet, but if you’re not progviding some quality information to go with them, people aren’t going to notice. Quality content is where it’s at these days, so get busy and write some blog posts that offer compelling information your audience will find useful.

4. Make Nice with the Media

It’s a scary thought, but once you’ve made friends with someone in the media, you’ve opened the door to free publicity. Your company may get a shout-out on social media or even a write-up in an opinion column.

It’s relatively simple to get noticed by someone in the media. Just go to Twitter, find that person, and begin a genuine following. Retweet engaging posts and start conversations that show actual interest. Once you’ve built a rapport with this person, he or she will be more likely to promote you and your business.

5. Enlist Friends to Share

Facebook is an exceptional platform for business. The average Facebook user has more than 100 friends. Statistically speaking, if that person shared one of your posts every day for thirty days, you could potentially reach 3000 people. Now, Facebook doesn’t quite work this way, but you can see where this is going.

The key to this tactic is to find out what type of content your readers like and put it out there. People tend to associate with similarly-minded people, so the possibility of your content going viral is high if it’s what the people want.

Running a business is a challenge but taking small steps in the right direction helps guide you through the process. Growing your business doesn’t happen overnight but using the hacks above that will help your organisation expand is definitely an excellent place to start.