7 Interesting Facts about Health Care across the World

The world is full of interesting facts that amaze us all every time. When health is an important aspect of your life, the unknown facts regarding this can be endless. With the regular studies publishing on a daily basis and giving us the new updates on healthcare, some facts from worldwide are surprisingly appealing.

Ranging from high-tech healthcare data solutions to cashless healthcare facility worldwide, these eye-catchy health care facts of these countries will simply entice you to be there at least once in a lifetime:

1. In Germany, Medical Insurance Offers Relaxing Weekends at the Spa

Is stress a part of your daily routine? Does stress deteriorate your health? If yes, then it might be the time to move to Germany. Why?

Germans treat stress the utmost where they can request a prescription suggesting a week-off to enjoy the spa. Although these spas may not offer hot stone massages or pore-shrinking facials, they provide basic necessary assistance, including exercise, nutrition, and relaxation.

And, in any case, who wouldn’t wish to live at a place where they can deny coming to office saying that “I’m on strict instructions to spend a few days at the spa!”

2. Health Insurance in India Offers Cashless Facility across the World

In the past, it was not possible for Indian insurers to cover the insured person if treatment is availed abroad. To bridge the gap, certain insurers have come up with health insurance policies that target the treatments, especially outside India. Max Bupa Heartbeat, Religare Health Insurance, and Cigna TTK Pro-health are a few of them.

When it is really tough to get an adequate health insurance plan, with a little shopping around could get you a plan that offers comprehensive coverage across the world. The cherry on the cake is that you’re able to compare plans through aggregator websites such as healthinsuranceplans.in. Moreover, these offer the transparency and the opportunity to get a policy that fits your needs in terms of both coverage and budget.

Now, with health insurance, you can financially secure your international business trips as well as the luxury ones under a single roof.

3. The Taiwanese Keep all Medical Data on one Small Card

It needs to be swiped and will give the doctors instant access to their patients’ medications and history of the illness. This is not enough, as the card also allows to get information from each hospital visited recently, to be updated to a central database, giving the Taiwan government a quick look into the potential outbreak and health patterns.

While other smart cards adoption is prevented in other countries owing to privacy-related concerns, this is called a smart move where all the Taiwanese keep their medical records. If we compare to other countries, there is a pile of patient data lying dusty in the filing cabinets.

4. Monaco – A Country with the Longest Life Expectancy

Monaco, a small country near France, claims to have the largest life expectancy in the world. As per the report of CIA, the average life expectancy of people residing in Monaco is 89.52 years. This might be because of the excellent medical facilities helping maintain this statistic.

A normal visit to the public hospitals will offer you to experience the excellent healthcare with advanced technology.

5. In Japan, Patients Usually Don’t Schedule a Doctor’s Visit

Availing healthcare facilities is easier in Japan than its European and North American counterparts. As doctors are easily accessible, Japanese people hardly schedule an appointment, but they visit more often. This is not the case with the Europeans and North Americans due to the sky-high healthcare costs. This might make the country the second largest name in life expectancy with 84.74 years.

However, Japan’s universal and affordable health care has created outstanding health results; it’s not free of flaws. The doctors are unsatisfied with their salaries and facilities offered.

6. Norway is the Best Place for Child Birth

The couples, who are planning to settle abroad or about to plan a family, can choose Norway.

Why only Norway?

Well, as per the report of Save the Children’s Mother’s Index, Norway is the best place to become a mother. The study reveals that this unitary sovereign state in North-western Europe excels in every dimension regarding maternal and childbirth. The ranking is done based on maternal health, wellbeing of the child, income, female educational status, and female political status.

Norway is the only country that stands as perfect in all these indicators, with an infant mortality rate of 2.8 per life and only 1 maternal death in 14,900 cases. This country also offers certain parental benefits, including paid leaves from the workplace.

7. Cuba Claims to Have the Highest Doctor-patient Ratios Worldwide

Cuba is a country with no shortage of doctors, and healthcare facilities are easily available for rural communities as well. The doctors here also offer personal and preventative care. This preventative care helps this country to maintain a decent life expectancy and low rates of infant mortality.

These doctors don’t earn a lavish income, as the medical education is provided free of cost here. Instead of seeking higher earnings, these doctors prefer getting their rewards in philosophical terms than in financial term.

Summing it up!

While healthcare-related arrangements are excellent in many countries across the world, there are other countries still enduring limited access to this. People in these countries are deprived of quality health care, medicine, and life-saving vaccinations. Even in developed countries like the USA, the rising cost of healthcare is the biggest snag. Only with an effective healthcare system, an individual can live his/her life up to full potential, children can grow to be healthy and the nation will grow economically.

Without an improvement in the overall healthcare system worldwide, this will remain a dream only!