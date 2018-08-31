Technology Trends that will Impact the Dental Industry

Dental practices are seeing major shifts in terms of new technology and how it’s used. From 3D mapping to enterprise software, clients expect the latest services. clinics and independent practitioners need to adapt to these changes in order to meet those needs and inspire the confidence of their patients.

Dental patients will, in the long run, benefit from the wide scale adoption of technologies that increase precision, improve outcomes and allow for more effective intervention in serious cases. This allows not only for better care, but also for a decrease in diagnostic and treatment costs.

One thing’s for sure: The trends that are made today will no doubt impact the way the dental industry exists as a going concern. It’s for this reason that clinics are making full use of these new developments. They don’t want to be left behind by the competition.

The most exciting of these innovations are the ones that are here to serve patients, and it’s crucial to understand these innovations.

1. Appointment apps

The latest apps have made it far easier for patients to book for appointments. Dental practitioners are taking advantage of appointment management apps to provide patients with greater flexibility and efficiency. No longer will patients have to inform dentists via phone call if they’re going to book or modify an appointment.

Using such dental apps, dentists can effectively recommend the best schedules for their patients. A digital calendar is used, enabling both dentists and patients to make real-time changes to their appointments. Most of these apps also allow for effective tracking of pending schedules, ensuring that dentists are kept up-to-date of all their appointments with reminder notifications.

Moreover, these apps come with an auto-notification features which sends voice messages, SMS, or emails informing both patients and doctors about an upcoming appointment.

2. Aggressive digital marketing campaigns

Clinics that want to promote their services are beginning to use social media and other digital channels. Given the prevailing competitive climate in the dental industry, it has become even more crucial for practitioners to increase their spending on their digital marketing campaigns.

Local practices can definitely benefits from using Google’s Adsense service. The best results are generated through the use of a multichannel approach that allows businesses to engage various audience touch points no matter which platforms they’re using.

Still, to bring out its effectiveness, clinics will need to optimize their pipelines and create the right collaterals (or sales materials) along the way. In addition, dentists can create engaging and valuable content as a means to attract potential clients to their practice. This involves the use of a good mix of blogs and shareable content such as infographics.

3. Adoption of enterprise software

Enterprise software is, without a doubt, valuable in terms of improving the delivery of dental services.

For companies providing dental care through payment plans, enterprise software is a great asset. Such technology allows clinics to effectively manage payments and streamline workflow. It also shortens waiting times, allowing for greater productivity.

Technology will no doubt continue to evolve, enhancing healthcare services across various sub-sectors.

For the dental industry, the use of new technology provides a way forward. Now that professional can see how it drives costs down and meets client demands more effectively. The dentist’s chair will never be the same again.