Continuous Inkjet Technology: Do I Need It For My Business?

Upgrading and updating the technology and equipment used for a business is the lifeblood of any company. Outdated machinery and methods of manufacturing, warehousing, and shipping can be very costly, and you might also be missing out on faster, more affordable, and more convenient ways of running your business if you don’t consistently upgrade your processes!

To keep your business running optimally, check out some basic information about continuous inkjet technology and why it can be the right choice for your company.

What is continuous inkjet technology?

Continuous inkjet technology, or CIJ, is very different than standard means of printing. In CIJ technology, ink droplets run through an electrostatic field before being deposited onto the item being printed. This electrostatic charge creates a stronger, firmer adhesion between the ink and the printed surface.

Benefits of continuous inkjet technology

As said, CIJ printing has a stronger adhesion between the ink and the item printed. In turn, the ink supplied by the likes of Needham Ink is less likely to smear, bleed, or rub off. CIJ printing readily withstands high heat and humidity levels, exposure to water, rubbing and abrasion, and other such wear and tear.

CIJ printing is also useful for products and items that would generally absorb ink and cause it to lose its precise appearance. For example, porous materials like cardboard and wood often tend to absorb ink, so that printing and markings eventually look dull and faded, and far less precise.

Uses and applications of continuous inkjet technology

Because printing done with CIJ technology doesn’t bleed, fade, or otherwise become damaged or smeared over time, it’s an excellent choice for printing barcodes, hazard and caution symbols, fine print, foreign language symbols, and other such precise marks. CIJ technology is also an excellent choice for printing on packaging that may be exposed to excessive handling and changes in weather conditions while in transit.

The higher quality of the adhesion of CIJ technology also makes this method an excellent choice for printing on curved or uneven items that would otherwise cause ink to pool or smudge. CIJ printing will also adhere more readily to smooth surfaces, such as glass, and products that may change consistency. For example, meat products may become moist or dry out during their handling and packaging, which often affects the inks used to mark and label those foodstuffs. CIJ technology ensures that markings are always precise and legible.

Industries that use continuous inkjet technology

Industries that have stringent requirements for packaging, labelling, coding and other such markings often use CIJ technology. No matter the storage conditions and how often a product is handled after production, choosing CIJ technology reduces the risk of your codes and labels becoming illegible.

Facilities that produce or ship a wide range of products also benefit from CIJ technology, as you don’t need to change printer cartridges regularly, distance from the cartridge to a product, and other such details as those products get printed. CIJ technology allows you to print on various materials and surfaces easily, so there are fewer interruptions along your production or manufacturing lines.

Choosing continuous inkjet technology for your business

There is virtually no business or industry that cannot benefit from the use of CIJ technology. If you print on uneven or porous products, CIJ can ensure those markings are always clear and precise. Printing directly onto shipping packages also reduces the cost and hassle of having to print and apply shipping labels to boxes and cartons. CIJ technology also ensures that your labelling and barcodes are always visible and legible so that you can meet exacting standards and industry legislation.