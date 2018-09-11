Overcoming Life Events: Mark Hanrahan’s Tips for Recovering from Adversity

Succumbing to addiction, illness, or depression is one of the most common forms of adversity faced by Americans. In fact, as many as 21.5 million Americans reported substance abuse in 2014. Furthermore, 40 million Americans are also diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. Thus, the number of people who become victims of the aforementioned issues is indeed very concerning.

Although many individuals may require medical assistance to overcome their problems, there are home-based treatments. In fact, recovery often takes place outside of hospitals and doctors’ offices. This is why the steps mentioned below are significant and can help fight off depression, anxiety, and even addiction.

Recognizing the Problem

Prior to beginning any scope of treatment, the person must acknowledge the problem. As simple as it may seem, this step may actually be the most difficult. The reason why goes back to the basics of human psychology. First, people almost always want to see themselves in a positive light. Admitting that they have some problem, however, ruins the display of perfection they are conditioned to protect.

Also, denial often facilitates rationalizations that help individuals portray their wrongdoing as something good. In order to address the issue, however, it must be explicitly recognized by the person it affects. For instance, having a drug or alcohol problem requires specialized treatment. People who fail to recognize it, however, will not see the need for that treatment. As a consequence, the likelihood of them obtaining medical aid is very small.

The Surroundings

Although one’s mental well-being is determined by factors from within, there are a few important outside influences. Arguably, the most notable one is the environment in which the person lives. This includes the physical location as much as the people that they surround themselves with.

Consider a scenario in which someone’s friends are suffering from a similar condition. Meaning, they may also be overcoming some state of depression or anxiety. Well, the odds of them helping are fairly low given the blind-leading-the-blind scenario which is happening.

Creating Goals

As a successful realtor and financial analyst, Mark Hanrahan notices, having goals simplifies one’s life. This is because having goals pushes someone to strive for tangible objectives. Consequently, they are able to develop skills such as persistence, patience, and even dedication. Not to mention that it is much harder to relapse if one is laser-focused. Furthermore, as they begin fulfilling their objectives, the incentives to relapse will be minimized. Think about a recovering alcoholic. If they have found a way to achieve financial or spiritual success while sober, it would be unfitting to risk it for a relapse.

Planning

Learning how to avoid the so-called impulse decision is one of the most important tips for recovery. For those unfamiliar, these are the split-second decisions made without much consideration. A great example is buying gum at the store’s checkout because one suddenly sees it by the register. For recovering addicts, however, deciding to relapse could be nothing more than an impulse decision forced by life’s difficulties. In translation, a person who has a history of substance abuse could easily resort to drugs or alcohol after a hard day.

Well, this is where the in-depth planning comes along. Just like Mark Hanrahan does not just buy properties because they “seem” nice, at-risk people must learn to slow down. This means that they will pause before making any irrational decision preceded by a lack of thinking.

The easiest way to do so, according to Mark Hanrahan, is to have a detailed plan for every single hour in the day. A tight schedule promotes a busy lifestyle and minimizes downtime in which the mind may wander and impulses are more likely to become a problem. In turn, the opportunities to make a lapse in judgment do not exist.

Small Milestones, Big Rewards

The reason why groups like Alcoholics Anonymous promote the chip-based system is due to its rewarding nature. For instance, if someone is sober for thirty days, they are given a recognizable chip. This falls within the concept of establishing small milestones that are rewarded heftily. After all, every time someone is given a chip, they are publicly recognized for outstanding achievement. That way, the individual in question has something to look forward to and, in turn, their efforts are made worthwhile.