How to Excel at Self-promotion for Success as an Entrepreneur

Blowing your own trumpet may not be something you find easy, but if you’re serious about being a successful entrepreneur, the importance of effective self-promotion should not be overlooked. Your business may be the best thing since sliced bread, but without a bit of self-promotion, no one will know what you have to offer, and it may not survive for long.

With a little practice, you can turn any self-promotion opportunity into a PR coup. There’s no need for shameless boasting, when some genuine enthusiasm about your entrepreneurial venture could win you more customers than you can shake a stick at, build your profile in the industry and boost your business to a whole new level.

So, here’s a few pointers to help you promote your business like a pro.

Be brave

To succeed as an entrepreneur, you need to grasp every valuable self-promotion opportunity you can get to boost your business. This may call for you to be brave and leave your comfort zone, but it will be worth it in the end. This could take the shape of networking at face-to-face events, becoming a social media butterfly, or engaging with the media to tell your entrepreneurial story.

Indeed, industry-specific publications which publish profiles of up-and-coming entrepreneurs are valuable outlets for reaching the right people, interested in what you have to offer.

An article on you or your business by such a publication can therefore be a priceless promotional opportunity. It also gives you the chance to boost your marketing by linking to it on your social media pages, and suggesting to potential customers that they ‘Google’ you. When they do this and discover that an independent industry publication is singing your praises, it works like a recommendation from a good friend.

So, don’t shy away from talking about your successes, this could take your business to new heights. Perhaps you’ve won an award or reached a higher rank in your direct selling business – all achievements to be proud of and promote. Take every chance to celebrate those wins! This will all let potential customers and competitors know that you run a reliable, legitimate business and are here to stay.

By being brave and sharing your story, you may even help others find this less scary and do the same.

Be innovative

When considering how you can make self-promotion work for you and your business, you may need to get inventive, but there are numerous possibilities.

One innovative option is to use your logo to brand eye-catching, everyday items you use around other people, such as pens, mugs, tee-shirts, and even your car! These are guaranteed to get the conversation started, when people notice them and ask what it’s all about.

As an entrepreneur, it’s essential to think outside the box, if you want to get ahead of the competition, and self-promotion is no exception. For example, it may be worth offering freemium products, where basic products are provided free of charge, or at a low price, while more advanced products must be paid for.

Offering freemium products can be a great way to provide a taster of what you offer, demonstrate just how great your products are, and get known. This is a savvy way to promote your products, and build interest, so customers can decide whether to make further purchases of higher-value products.

Indeed, freemium an innovative strategy which successful entrepreneurial enterprises widely embrace and put into practice to great effect. For example, global entrepreneurship training company LEO, offers an introductory pack of a selection of its training products at a basic starter price so customers can sample the quality and opt to progress to further purchases when they see how good these are.

Be real

In fact, self-promotion can work wonders for your business, if you are dignified and authentic in your delivery – so, keep it real! This means leaving your ego at the door, while being open and honest about your accomplishments. There is no need to feel uncomfortable about declaring your successes, as long as you stick to the facts and steer clear of bragging.

Let your passion for your business shine through, don’t hide your light under a bushel. However, you should remain honest and professional at all times, to convey a positive image – making exaggerated or unrealistic claims will just land you in hot water.

Likewise, it is advisable to avoid humble-bragging, defined as boasting thinly veiled in humility. This fools no one, and interesting new research shows that this can be just as much of a turn-off to others as bragging.

It is vital to convey the right image, so let your achievements and honest belief in your business do the talking, and if you really believe in what you’re doing, this alone will win friends and influence people.

Be grateful

It is also important to express gratitude for the help of others when promoting your business. By showing humility, you will help to strengthen the loyalty of those you work with and project a positive image to those outside your business.

Remember that however successful you have become, you will certainly have received assistance from others to achieve this, as no one can go it alone. It is therefore vital to acknowledge this and give recognition to those around you who have helped. This might be members of your team who have excelled at their work, or mentors who have eased your entrepreneurial journey, all ensuring your business goes from strength to strength.

By helping others, you will promote positive benefits for all concerned. Apart from attracting good karma, this will boost morale and motivate those around you – a sure-fire way to fuel future successes and keep the momentum going!

Conclusion

So, to really excel as an entrepreneur and take your business to a whole new level, you should never ignore the power of self-promotion. Practised expertly, it can make the difference between struggling to find your next customer and global business super-stardom.