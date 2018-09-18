Predicting Digital Marketing Trends: 5 Ways

There is no doubt that the technology we have today continues to change the way we all do business, and it has even influenced how we do our digital marketing nowadays. In fact, technology has been able to boost the digital marketing trends and has given the niche a bright future ahead. Yet there are still many novice marketers that fail to realize just how often and how much technology changes and can cost businesses in the long run.

A marketing strategy will become obsolete eventually. That is why it is very important for digital marketers to stay ahead of these changes and be aware of which ones will affect their business.

The Internet of Things (IoT), big data and mobile technology are some of these changes that influence digital marketing recently. In mobile technology, the growing popularity of responsive web design has become a necessity in the world of digital marketing. Meanwhile, experts are starting to lean towards the optimization of small-screen devices and will continue to do so in the years to come.

Both IoT and big data are very beneficial for digital marketers especially in collecting information about their consumers. Such data, in return, can give them the knowledge on how to change their products and services to enhance the consumer experience.

Nearly all businesses are looking for new approaches in their marketing campaigns to get ahead of the rest and that isn’t bad at all. It is far better to gain a competitive advantage and get higher traffic than go unnoticed or eventually bankrupt.

If you’re wondering how you can continue predicting digital marketing trends and stay ahead, take a look at some of the answers below.

1. Getting Training and Certifications

One of the best ways that you can gain access to several up-to-date resources about digital marketing is by picking up courses and training related to it. Reputable establishments hire experts in the industry to educate people and help them expand their knowledge and skill set in this niche.

Furthermore, these people know about the goings-on in the field and can give you a forecast of the digital marketing trends that are coming soon.

2. Read Blogs

Another place where you can find expert opinion in digital marketing is with blogs. A good example is a blog written by Ann Handley on Writing Tips for Digital Marketers. You can do a search on Google to check out her personal blog too.

Darren Rowse is also another big name that you should pay attention to when it comes to providing advice on digital marketing.

You might be able to learn a thing or two when you follow their blogs and get some expert insight from these major figures right away. You should also visit the blogging platforms WordPress, Tumblr and Blogger for more information.

3. Soaking Up on Social Media

Social networks such as Facebook and Twitter are very user-friendly and are also excellent places to keep yourself updated on the trends in digital marketing today. These two let you follow the leaders in the industry and get updates from them together with their opinions and thoughts on the niche.

Using the Trending Topics found on Twitter will let you stay informed by using specific hashtags and you can have it run on your background so that you’ll be getting updates in real time. Aside from that, you can also use StumbleUpon which is a great tool to read on more specific topics in the world of digital marketing.

4. Making Use of Google Alerts

A smart way to use Google Alerts is to have it set up to provide email updates about trends that you’re interested in. These will show up in the Google results if you state topics you’re following such as with content writing, social media or other things related to digital marketing.

It is possible to filter these results depending on relevance, occurrence and region. You can also use Google News to stay updated on the digital marketing trends as soon as they come out.

5. Connect on LinkedIn

The professional networking platform is an ideal place for people to get connected online especially with digital marketing experts and groups, You can use LinkedIn Pulse to get the kind of news that you’re looking for by setting up the topics, publications and influencers that you like.

The LinkedIn Influencer programme will also provide people with recommendations and advice that are coming from the industry leaders themselves.

Conclusion

In order to succeed in digital marketing, it is important to stay updated on the strategies, techniques and tools that come out and see if they can help you get ahead of your competition. There are always new digital marketing trends and keeping yourself well informed about such knowledge can enhance your marketing efforts moving forward.