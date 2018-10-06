3 Industrial Tech Trends that You Should Know for the Future

When you’re in the business of manufacturing steel and automotive parts, it’s common knowledge that your area is continuously evolving. The industrial sector is a field where a lot of innovation has taken place, whether it involves lean production or AI.

Efficiency and productivity has always been the top concerns for many people in the manufacturing industry. So, it’s a no-brainer that new developments are being introduced year by year.

If you’re a supplier, then it’s only proper to know about the most important trends in your sector. After all, you will have to adapt to these changes in order to make an impact on production.

1. Cloud computing

Cloud computing isn’t a new thing. However, most manufacturers have yet to adopt a cloud-based system in their production. This might be because of manufacturers have yet to rationalize the true value of cloud computing services to their bottom line.

Fortunately, with new updates and added features, cloud computing services are improving the way industrial businesses manage and secure vital data. Sure enough, cloud computing is beneficial to business continuity. Businesses can maintain an off-site backup storage which they can use to access data in the event of a data breach or a disaster. As developers focus on this aspect of their cloud services, we can expect more manufacturers to adopt.

2. 3D Printing

Like cloud computing, this is one technology that has yet to come full-circle, but there is progress, though. In particular, larger manufacturing businesses can significantly impact their production by using 3D-printing. Although the price of the equipment can range to half a million, the returns on investment can more than make up for it.

The technology in 3D printing allows manufacturers to better control their resources and reduce wastage. This is possible through the additive features of 3D printing. When building an engine, for instance, manufacturers will have to cut around raw materials in order to achieve the desired shape or form. With 3D printing, on the other hand, manufacturers can use only the resources they need to produce the intended outputs. This would make it easier for factories to scale down production time while optimizing efficiency.

3. Laser technology

Sure, laser technology has been around for quite sometime now, but its recent developments are providing new opportunities for the manufacturing sector to increase production and impact bottom lines.

The added value that laser technology provides is more than enough to help manufacturers cut costs by decreasing the need for maintenance. The fiberglass and steel industries, for instance, are adopting new developments in laser technology to better serve various purposes.

Today, laser technology is used mainly for production, but it can also be used to handle maintenance tasks such clearing rust from heavy machinery. Considering how tedious and time-consuming it is to get rid of rust, laser technology can essentially hasten the process. It’s only a matter of finding a service provider that specializes in laser rust removal. For more information, visit https://www.laserax.com/applications/laser-cleaning-rust-removal.

With these three trends in mind, you can definitely have a reason to invest in changing your current production setup to achieve better results.