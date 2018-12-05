A Guide on Choosing a Name for Your Brand

It might sound a little exaggerated, but the name you choose for your brand can be the difference between failure and success. This is why you have to be very careful when making the decision. Because finding the perfect brand name won’t be easy. Among other things, the brand name needs to grab attention, while showcasing the soul of the company. Basically, the brand name should reflect everything the brand represents.

In order to help you establish a successful brand name, consider some of these tips.

Really Think About What The Name Needs To Capture

There’s a fine balance between being unique, and going too far in the sense that consumers don’t grasp the context of the name. So, take the time to think where you want to be and what you want the name of the brand to represent. More importantly, you want people to get it right away – this is why you need a catchy brand name.

Keep It Exciting

Thanks to the onslaught of products, brands, ads, and services that get thrown at people every day, it is logical that when you do get an opportunity to impress, it will only be a few seconds long. So, within this short time frame, you have to make an impression. That means settling with a brand name that is anything less than exciting won’t cut it.

Choose a name that will motivate and inspire consumers to voluntarily dig deeper. In other words, don’t be scared to be expressive and unique. Because coming up with a name that easily gets lost in the crowd will not help your cause.

Less Is More

Being unique and expressive doesn’t necessarily mean complicated and difficult to pronounce. If you want people to remember your brand name, it needs to pop, the pronunciation should be clear, and it should be kept basic. You also want people to easily recognize your brand name when they see it again.

So, avoid misspelling words for traction, which doesn’t just create confusion, but it can make it harder for people to find your brand through an online search.

Sometimes Help Is Good

If you are struggling to come up with a good name, surround yourself with creative people. Then you start brainstorming. These people could be friends, family, or even co-workers. As long as you have interested individuals to bounce ideas off and share honest opinions, you should find the perfect name in no time.