How to Use Rank Trackers by Serpbook Effectively

Search Engine Optimization is an excellent way to boost your brand visibility. With an effective SEO campaign, you also enhance productivity in your business. Even so, the internet is becoming a highly competitive platform by the day. For this reason, you need to monitor and track your keywords often to understand more about the effectiveness of your SEO campaign. This can be done by tracking your keywords and URLs on your website. You also need to track the performance of your competitors.

Tracking your keywords allows you to identify loopholes and areas in your campaign that are underperforming. Today, there are amazing and effective tracking tools that enable you to track your keywords. Serpbook is one of the most reliable tools you can use. This piece offers useful tips to help you track your keyword listing position effectively with Serpbook.

Tips to effectively use Serpbook rank trackers

1. Choose the right package

Serpbook has different pricing packages. They vary based on the number of domain combinations or keywords you wish to track. You can track from as low as $4.95 per month. The price increases as the number of the URLs or domain combinations increase. In this case, you need to assess your tracking needs and the size of your business. It will help you to settle for a package that works best for you.

2. Take advantage of daily notifications and updates

Keyword tracking should happen regularly, even more on daily basis to help you manage your SEO campaign. In this light, take advantage of daily notifications, tracking results and updates sent to your mail. Serpbook offers updates on your:

Search engine ranking.

Update on your back links.

Alexa ratings.

From these updates, you will effectively monitor the performance of your keywords. However, this doesn’t mean that you change your campaign on daily basis. Change is progressive and you need to be sure of the URLs and keywords that are affecting your ranking. Take note of the changes and work towards designing an SEO campaign that will serve your business for long. Remember, it is until you are sure of the performance of your keywords that is when you can work on a campaign that will boost your ranking.

Similarly, Serpbook offers instant notifications whenever your search engine ranking changes. This can be up or down. Such information is very important for you if you are an expert in online business or a newbie. With the updates, you can design a campaign that helps you to grow your business and achieve a cutting edge against relevant competitors.

3. Engage with clients

Client interaction is very important in the world of online business. Serpbook helps you to get a good and factual report that you can share with clients. This can be done through live results of keyword performance in any category that is relevant to the clients. This gives your target audience an opportunity to also track your keywords whenever they deem relevant.

A point to note is that client interaction allows you to build solid relationships. It builds client loyalty and in the end, it boosts your growth. What’s more, it becomes easy running a business with clients who trust your operations hence, increased productivity.

4. Generate regular reports

As you track your keyword ranking, it is wise that you generate regular reports for your clients as well. There are different formats that Serpbook offers including a PDF and Excel format. In this regard, generate regular reports say, on a day 1 to day 30 frequency. Such a report will offer a complete picture of how you are trading online.

What’s more, the reports are automated. As a result, it becomes easy to share it with your clients. Often Serpbook lists each keyword category as a correct report of a specific subject. For more reliable results, you can have the reports sent to your mail for future reference.

5. Utilize API

Serpbook rank tracker also allows you to use API to make unlimited calls. In this case, make the most of programmers that have an API access. It helps you to create your own dashboards or even enjoy backend without any setback. What’s more, you can design a unique API for every keyword to effectively track your performance.

6. Google analytics and charts

Depending on your needs and personal preferences, you can compare data using charts. Serpbook is incredible keyword tracker that offers accurate charting of your keyword ranking positions. It also has the ability to determine how your SEO campaign performs on different occasions.

However, changes can occur in your ranking because of;

Article marketing campaign.

Use of offsite marketing strategies.

Metadata.

Text content.

Graphics and any other marketing strategy you may use.

Charts, as a result, will help you to compare historical ranking and relate them to the dates when you modified or launched a new SEO campaign. With such insightful information, it becomes easy to capitalize on SEO strategies that generate the best results in terms of your overall ranking. Therefore, take advantage of the above tips on how to use rank trackers by Serpbook effectively to work on a campaign that will boost your ROI.