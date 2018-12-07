7 Reasons Why You Need Digital Marketing for Your Organization

“Marketing is not the art of finding clever ways to dispose of what you make. It is the art of creating genuine customer value.” - Philip Kotler

The marketing world is nothing like before. The trends, strategies, and platforms have all gone for a 360-degree change. The latest trends and technologies have successfully replaced all the traditional forms of marketing.

What Is Digital Marketing?

Gone are the days when it was all done if you had a website and just somehow managed to run AdWords campaign. As the internet is interconnected with all that we do, the importance of Digital marketing is evident. But what is digital marketing, anyway? Here’s a good 101:

Promotion of business, goods, or service digitally (i.e., by use of digital means) through mobile phones, internet, and other media is known as digital marketing. Adopting this form of marketing is crucial, if not a must, in determining your business’ survival in the business world. Remember, your competitors are already adopting it!

Fortunately, thanks to the internet, getting yourself and your team to become digital-marketing-savvy is easier than before. With the available online courses, you can master the skills required to get you from digital marketing zero to hero. One of such courses is the Digital Marketing Training Course provided by Simplilearn. The course will help in understanding the basics and further hone the skills in a creative way.

7 Reasons Digital Marketing Matters

In this article let’s dive in and find out why is Digital Marketing so important.

1. Reaches out to the Target Audience

There are some mind-boggling statistics with regards to the average use of social media. If statistics are to be believed, 22% of the world’s population is on Facebook and on an average a person spends 2 hours a day on social media. So when the entire world is using social media for one purpose or the other, can there be a better platform for business organizations to promote themselves and attract potential customers? Definitely not.

Online ads are observed to become more and more relevant recently. This helps people in making their buying decision. But yes, everyone is not a winner when it comes to showcasing your business online. The thing is to understand and learn to maximize your ROI in social media advertising. That’s when you make it big.

2. New Growth Options for Small Business

Digital marketing treats the big and small businesses alike. In an era where shopping giants take the trophy, digital marketing is the ray of hope that assures small businesses of their share of success. Small businesses can use digital marketing as per their budget. If managed effectively, they can control their advertisement spending and can easily target a small customer base yet make good profits.

3. Higher Conversion Rate

Organizations that use online marketing methods can measure the conversion rate through real-time just by using a simple method. All that they do is identify the percentage of viewers who get converted to leads and finally to end product purchaser. Online marketing methods have higher conversion rates due to the ability to communicate quickly and effectively with potential clients.

4. Customer Support

Since customers are the very backbone of any business, it is important to be available to address their queries at all times. This is possible with the help of Digital Marketing only as it gives you a chance to establish a strong relationship with the clients.

By offering live chat access and email marketing, digital marketing has made the customer life easier and hassle-free. They can reach out to you anytime and get their answers instantly.

5. Cost Effective

Who would not want a cost-effective way to grow business? Digital marketing is one such platform that gives the opportunity to big and small businesses to reach out to their target audience equally. Organizations can set their budget and accordingly decide the mode of a market strategy that fits their pocket.

6. Can be Personalized

The number of benefits that your organization can reap out of digital platform is innumerable. Speaking of the benefits, reaching out to customers at an individual level is yet another milestone that organizations can reach with digital marketing. This is also called segmenting.

A huge percentage of customers feel comfortable being communicated via email. This gives them complete control over, and they can choose to sign up for email, and if they don’t like it, they can just unsubscribe. Organizations should provide digital marketing training to their talented employees who will make their task of reaching out to people easier.

7. Earn Higher Revenues

The amount of money invested is less as compared to the scope of making money. When compared to traditional methods, digital marketing is known to generate 2.8 times more revenue. When you club it with a higher conversion rate that digital marketing is generating, you will be minting money as soon as you enter the fray.

So, if you are headed towards earning higher revenues, this is the most effective way to reach your goal.

Takeaway

Given the pace at which Digital Marketing is growing it is going to have a bright future in the years to come. However, while the brands were earlier competing with market strategies, the time has come when each one has to fight the internet. The time has come, when organizations need to start figuring unique and distinguished modes to portray themselves uniquely to the customers.

Digital marketing benefits not only the organization but also the individuals. By undergoing digital marketing training individuals can take their career to the highest level. It not only hones the skills and helps in implementing them it also boosts confidence and fetches better pay jobs as compared to those who do not have any formal training.