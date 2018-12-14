Essential Winter Safety Products to Stock Up on for Your Home and Business

The cold season is almost upon us, and with it comes a whole host of safety concerns. But by stocking up on key items now, you can avoid a headache, or worse in the future.

Here is just a few of the essentials you’ll need over the winter months to avoid disruption and health hazards in your home or business – or home business.

Rock salt

Icy pathways and driveways are an accident waiting to happen; surfaces can appear fine but one wrong step or sharp turn and suddenly you have a potentially serious injury on your hands. The application of rock salt to outdoor surfaces once or twice per day can make the world of difference in terms of safety. It stretches a long way too, as surprisingly little is needed to make a major difference.

Stocking up early is always a good idea, as demand usually skyrockets by January with supply barely able to keep up, sending prices soaring

Snow shovels

As beautiful as snowy days can be, more often than not they’re a major cause of disruption. All it takes is a snap flurry and before long your driveway, path or car park is buried beneath inches of the stuff. This is bad enough for most of us, but it can make some areas completely inaccessible for vehicles or people with mobility issues. Having snow shovels on-hand is vital for quickly clearing an area and regaining full accessibility.

They’re available in a wide range of sizes and materials at a variety of price points, so you shouldn’t struggle to find one that suits your needs and budget. It never hurts to have a few on-hand that vary in size, so you’re prepared no matter the size of the area that needs clearing.

Quality mats

Whether it’s pouring rain, sleet or snow, one thing’s for sure: winter gets very wet. And all those wet shoes coming in and out of buildings can make indoor surfaces treacherous. Evade a potential health and safety nightmare by investing in good-quality mats near entrances to your home or workplace – just make sure that people use them!

There’s a huge variety of materials and designs out there to choose from, with the option of going bespoke if you really want to complement your existing decor.

Warm workwear

Whether you purchase your own workwear or you’re a manager buying clothing for employees, choosing weather-appropriate attire is essential. Wearing too few layers of thin or poorly insulated clothing in cold weather can result in a sharp loss of productivity due to discomfort, but more seriously it can cause a range of severe health problems including respiratory infections.

It may be tempting to save some cash but trust us, investing in good quality attire is worth it. Choosing either thick outer clothing or multiple thinner layers avoids unnecessary discomfort and health risks.

Window scrapers and de-icer

We’ve all been there: you wake up late, you make a mad dash around the house to get ready in order to make it to work on time, rush outside to get into your car and… you can’t go anywhere, because your windows are completely frosted over! It goes without saying that icy windows make it impossible to drive safely, so having a window scraper on-hand is an absolute must, but having some de-icer spray can make the job go a lot faster.

A few quick sprays before you start scraping, and the job is done half as fast, leaving your windows clear and getting you to work on time.

Over to you…

Anything to add? Please leave your suggestions in the comment section down below!