Injuries are bad and when your household depends on your job, they become worse.

As you’d need rest for recovery, any severe injury would make you take time off of work. Result? Loss of money. Just as bad as it gets, right?

But is it so in every case? Not really.

If you don’t already know, there is a law to support employees injured during work.

Showing up as a relief plan, Workers Compensation Benefits work towards helping employees deal with work related injuries by funding their treatment and providing certain compensations for their time off.

So, if you were injured at work, stop worrying about the expenses. Take care of your health, and go through the infographic below – published by Ricci Law Firm, P.A. – to make sure that your injury is covered by your employer.

Recap

Just in case you prefer text, rather than image – or simply can’t or don’t want to display images while reading this article, here’s the recap of the infographic:

1. Some workers compensation benefits stats regarding annual spend.

$550,569,114 – medical benefits given to the employees;

$940,765,085 – compensation for work-related disabilities or death;

$1,491,334,199 – paid to injured or ill workers.

2. Injuries covered under workers comp. benefits

Back injuries;

Spinal injuries;

Traumatic brain damage;

Third-degree burns;

Broken bones;

Amputations.

3. How to use workers comp benefits against a work related injury? (6 steps)

Step #1: Know the situation which the injury can be claimed in.

Know the situation which the injury can be claimed in. Step #2: File a claim with all the required paperwork following your company’s policies.

File a claim with all the required paperwork following your company’s policies. Step #3: Keep all paperwork copies with you.

Keep all paperwork copies with you. step #4: File the first report of injury, illness, or death.

File the first report of injury, illness, or death. Step #5: Within the next 28 days the Bureau of Workers’ Compensations will roll out their decision to allow or deny your claim.

Within the next 28 days the Bureau of Workers’ Compensations will roll out their decision to allow or deny your claim. Step #6: Both you and your employer can file an appeal of decision within 14 days.

4. Bureau of Workers’ Compensations’ result: What each decision means?

Allowed: You’re going to be granted the Workers Comp Benefits through the BWC.

You’re going to be granted the Workers Comp Benefits through the BWC. Denied: The attorney will provide the reason for the denial.

The attorney will provide the reason for the denial. Both Allowed and Denied: Your claim allowance isn’t enough.

5. Conditions under which one might have to face a denial of the benefits

Failing to report injury to your employer within thirty days.

Pre-existing health condition

No witness of the accident

Not following the Doctor’s prescription

Errors in paperwork

Injury not covered

6. Appeal process (flow chart)

The appeal process consists of five parts – New appeals, mediation, hearings, review, and superior court. Use the flow chart in the infographic.

7. Your go to for legal advice concerning workers’ compensation benefits

You need help from those who have the expertise, such as a workers’ comp lawyer. Make use of the free consultation offer to see how they can help you.