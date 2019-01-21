Are you mostly on the go for work and other commitments? Do you travel a lot and manage your work online? If yes, then you must be using a laptop to manage everything convincingly.

However, people who travel for work can’t afford to buy just any laptop. It is because general laptop offers features that may not work for you while you are away from a desk.

Hence, laptop manufacturers are out with some exclusive laptops that are better suited for travel. Opting for them may help you carry on with your work and other aspects of life without facing issues.

Many companies such as Dell and HP make such laptops that are suited for travel purposes. Even the Dell laptop and HP laptop that you may have could qualify as a travel notebook.

In the context of our discussion, we have created a quick checklist of some leading travel laptop offers that is worth your money in 2019 and beyond.

Travel laptops may cost you dearly and hence; you may also come to know about an easy finance option to help you manage it without issues. Thus, make it a point to read on this post until the end.

What are travel laptops?

Travel laptops are such notebooks that you can easily carry, work without hanging, and versatile in performance. Although it can be any laptop that may become a travel notebook, it is vital to check some aspects before considering it as the one.

Portability, storage space, battery life and price are some of the key factors while you buy a travel laptop. If any of the laptop that you carry gives you the mentioned performance mileage, you can count it as a travel laptop.

Top-notch travel laptop offers at a glance

1. HP Spectre x360

HP commands a huge fan following in India and the global market when it comes to launching quality products at lower prices. HP also produces travel laptops that can accompany you during the travel and make all your work easily manageable. One of such HP laptops that could be your choice is none other than the HP Spectre x360. Here are some key specifications of this HP travel laptop:

7th Gen Intel Core i5 m3 -6y30, 0.9GHz dual-core processor

13.3 Inch display

8GB RAM

360GB SSD

Average battery life – up to 11.5 hours

The price of the HP Spectre x360 laptop in India is around Rs.1,20,000.

2. Dell XPS 13



The Dell XPS 13 is considered as one of the best choices when it comes to picking a sturdy yet high-performing travel notebook. This Dell laptop packs a punch when it comes to the features such as:

7th Gen Intel Core i5 – 7200u 2.50GHz processor

13.3 Inch InfinityEdge touch display

16GB RAM

1TB storage

Average battery life – up to 12.5 hours

Using the Dell XPS 13 while you are on the move is dead easy. You will need to use it to believe what performance it can deliver you. The price of the Dell XPS 13 is around Rs.63,000.

