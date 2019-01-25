You’d developed a budget for your business that you assume has been working for you. Have you suddenly found that your business’ budget has gotten off track? Don’t panic! Here are a few simple steps to get you back on track in no time.

Reassess Your Budget

Budgets should be reassessed on a regular basis. The new year or the end of the fiscal year is a wonderful opportunity to review how your previous budget matched with your projected income and your actual income. Update your income sources, variable costs, and fixed costs.

Is your business budget struggling to cover fixed costs, like rent and utilities? Are you finding yourself spending extra income unwisely? Get a sense of your business’s overall standing before moving on to investigate specific areas.

As your business grows and changes, it’s fair to assume there may be additional expenses. These may come in the form of additional employees, expanding product lines, or the acquisition of new debt. While some of these expenses may mean simply reworking fixed or variable costs, items like back taxes may require additional help. While you may be tempted to contact the IRS on your own to resolve your owed taxes, it may be beneficial to work with a professional for the best possible outcome.

Regardless, in order to keep a budget that works for your business, expenses must be monitored practically.

Allocate Wisely

Keeping the priorities of your business at the forefront helps guide budgeting. Where do you see your business in the next one to three years? Are you attempting to grow your business, aggressively pay off debt, or save for the future?

Consider your goals when allocating resources, and be sure the resources are in line with the future you’ve planned for your business.

Need to Spend Less?

Once you have a feeling for a realistic budget for your business, take a look at where you can cut expenses. Variable costs are an easy way to cut spending quickly if you find your business isn’t on track for the period.

When considering more long-term spending cuts, you may look to renegotiate with vendors or do some comparison shopping on your operating expenses. You may find additional opportunities for savings in the form of loyalty programs or discounts.

Where to Spend More

If you find that your budget looks sound and you have extra cash to reinvest in your business, you’ll want to decide where you’ll get the most bang for your buck. Refrain from spending for the sake of spending by brainstorming areas where an increase in the budget could help you accomplish your established goals.

Consider adding an employee, whether it’s full or part time, or a contract position. Imagine how additional marketing funds in specific areas could help your business, or meet with a consultant for ideas specific to your business. After you’ve brainstormed options, prioritize them based on current need and goals for the future.

Tackle your business’s budget today to put a stop to unwise spending, avoid penalties, and regain peace of mind.