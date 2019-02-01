With an abundance of excellent reviews under its belt, it comes as no surprise to hear of the expansion of one of the UK’s leading digital marketing agencies. Bird Marketing, the award-winning web design company are celebrating the launch of their brand new London office.

With countless awards, including the Clutch Top UK Digital Agency and RAR Recommended, along with GoodFirms Top UK Web Designer, their central London offices look set to be this digital marketing agency’s step toward world domination. With their flagship offices in Essex, Bird Marketing intend to continue providing the first rate services they’ve become known for.

Ambitious Expansion

Specialising in Search Engine Optimisation, Pay Per Click and quality Web Design; their ambitious expansion to fruition is taking shape and it’s their clients who’ll be benefiting thanks to their new London offices.

With a portfolio boasting an array of impressive clients, covering a number of industries from retail to business and even luxury hospitality, their new London base will be the perfect springboard to take on the UK’s biggest agency brands and expand their client base in 2019.

Their new London based offices are testament to rapid growth in recent years. By specialising in all areas of digital marketing, Bird Marketing have proven that their formulas not only work, but work well enough for brands to build and grow just as rapidly. With the help of the SEO and PPC expertise, this digital marketing agency has supported their clients’ websites with amazing successes across the board.

Success-makers

With consistent five star reviews on the likes of Google and Trustpilot, as well as now boasting the fact that they’re Google Accredited partners and a recommended digital marketing agency endorsed by The Drum Recommends, their success looks set to skyrocket further.

Their success however, could not have been achieved without the right team behind them, consisting of some of the most sought after SEO gurus, web design professionals and Google Ad experts in the UK. With such a strong consortium of experts behind them, their London bases will not only replicate but no doubt surpass their current successes.

Philip Young, Bird Marketing’s Managing Director said, “Our latest office opening in London is a testament to the high standards of work we provide to our clients, and we’re proud to be in a prime position to now grow our business. Our focus for 2019 is to develop our client portfolio with new wins throughout London”.

“With excellent feedback and a range of awards from industry powerhouses, we’re ready to take on the big agencies in the city and look forward to wowing businesses with our digital marketing prowess this year.”

