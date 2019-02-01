E-Commerce business continues to grow steadily this 2019. It is a platform that is growing at a remarkable rate around the world. People love to shop online, as it’s convenient and very often cheaper.

Nowadays people choose to buy pretty much anything from clothes, insurance, trips, education and so on. Given that this trend continues to rise steadily , it is no surprise that even traditional brick and mortar stores have started to complement their sale strategy with e-commerce.

As an e-commerce owner, it is highly essential to learn to maintain a laser-focus approach on whatever is trending to stay on top and ahead of the competition. Here are some e-commerce tips for boosting business growth.

Customer Service

Having an e-commerce business is not only about selling products online. Given that the most of the purchase experience is online, it is extremely important to have great customer service, to show your customers they can easily reach out and talk to a person if things go wrong.

It’s that extra peace of mind you can give your customers when they’re evaluating whether they should purchase from your site or not, which can mean the difference between making a sale or not.

The way you are providing services to the customer will decide how long your business will sustain. Great customer service keeps your customers happy and loyal, brings your business more insights on what currently works and what can be improved, and helps you acquire new customers.

Another way to take advantage of this and boost your business it to always ask for feedback and reviews from chats, emails, SMS and even third-party platforms. Good reviews will help you build a social footprint online.

Courier Service

Shipping and delivery are integral parts of any eCommerce business. It is vital that you select the right e-commerce courier for an absolute experience. This way you can earn the goodwill of customers and add to your business.

Choose a courier service that can offer free pick up, cheap shipping rates, easy flat rate pricing, free tracking services, package insurance, and can even offer free e-commerce integrations with eBay, Shopify, Woo Commerce, and Xero.

Creative Offers on Shipping

Offers on parcel delivery are one of the most powerful promotional tools you have. Since competition is tough, not all businesses can afford to offer free shipping.

If you’re digitally savvy, you can target the most profitable customers. You don’t target them individually but as an audience and can not only offer better shipping deals, but also detail messaging in different channels to pursue them to buy again from you.

Alternatively, you can target specific locations that bring the highest revenue.

Utilize your Social Media

Social media is about creating meaningful connections with your customers, Regardless of the social media network that you have chosen to use to reach your customers, you need to strike and keep conversations going.

Customers also want to know that they are interacting with a human behind your company’s Facebook or Twitter account. You can engage with your customers by responding to their queries, showcasing your products, and sharing ofers.

Reduce Shopping Cart Abandonment

To boost your business, you can work on reducing the cart abandonment. You can make a user-friendly interface to simplify navigation and checkout process or send shopping cart abandonment e-mails. Offering a price match guarantee and providing guest checkout options are other ways to help boost your online sales.

Using dynamic remarketing with the products left on the shopping cart or with specific offers tend to work really well for e-commerce.

Conclusion

If you want to grow your Ecommerce business it is important that you gain your customers’ trust by providing them with an exceptional and intuitive shopping experience. In this article, we have mentioned some of the tips to maximize your E-commerce business. With proper planning and also by implementing these strategies, your e-commerce business will move forward towards success.