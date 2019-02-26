Brexit marks a turning point in the UK’s history. The Government is still in the process of negotiating the final deal, which will dictate how it affects the country. Until that is finalised, we can only speculate as to the exact terms.

Either way, we are on the cusp of a new era that will alter the UK’s global position. How other countries perceive Britain is arguably more important now than it has been since the end of World War Two. And UK start-ups will have a significant role in shaping the country’s brand outside of the EU.

Opportunity knocks for UK start-ups

Over the decades, I’ve been involved with many start-up investment projects. And I’ve met a lot of people involved in the entrepreneurial space in the UK. I know how passionate they are about their company’s potential and how they can make a real difference. This is the energy that the country must harness to take the UK forward after Brexit and add shine to its global image.

The UK Government and other institutions have been negotiating to secure the country’s economic future. Right now, the UK is the fifth largest economy in the world, but after more than two years of negotiations it’s far from clear how successful we will remain.

Fighting for frictionless trade deals is part of the discussions, and there is an ongoing battle to replace the City of London as the financial capital of the world. And while Governments and leaders decide on global trade, the UK has something up its sleeve that others don’t – a direct influence on foreign investors.

How do others perceive the UK?

The British Council conducts an annual survey called From The Outside In. It determines how young people from G20 countries see the UK. The latest survey shows that the general good impression of the UK remains unchanged since the Brexit Referendum. More than 71% still see the UK as an attractive proposition.

It also shows that the UK’s people are trusted more than its institutions and Government. Just 19% say they’re less likely to do business with the UK since the vote, with 14% saying they’re more likely to and 52% remaining unmoved. These results are a springboard for UK start-ups to understand their position and influence within the global economy. We have a strong foundation in the UK, and judicious branding and communications can capitalise on this.

What can UK start-ups do?

Many people underestimate the influence and role UK start-ups can have on the global community. It’s possible to use the same tactics as globally established companies to improve awareness and grow a client base.

UK start-ups already attract global investment and are agile enough to pivot and adapt to the changing needs of the global economic climate. Smaller teams and innovative branding make it possible to create brands that appeal to people more than the faceless corporates. Here’s how.

1. Make it clear how your service or product works

The UK’s infrastructure is much admired around the world, and our historic position in the global economy all adds to the perception other countries have. While our Government may be slow to adapt to change, external perception of the UK remains positive.

We still benefit from the assumption that a British-made product will work well and be well made. This extends to an expectation that UK companies should provide an exemplary service across every platform, right from the product itself to social media, advertising and customer service. Get this right and you will prove that you offer the best and take care of your customer and your product.

2. Utilise cultural codes in customer communications

There is a perception that people from the UK are polite and good mannered. This remains a distinct asset for any UK start-up brand communicating with customer bases around the world. Use this impression of the UK to your advantage. It can be as simple as demonstrating kind, polite, patient customer service.

3. Be open and welcoming through your brand marketing

Everyone around the world is aware of the Brexit vote. It’s inevitable that some have concluded that the UK is less than welcoming to other countries. Combat this in your marketing campaigns, services and products.

Create a language that is inclusive and welcoming and does not alienate people from different countries. By using design as a tool to create something accessible to everyone in your target market, you will automatically induce feelings of acceptance and open mindedness.

Takeaway

UK start-ups and entrepreneurs can contribute to the future of the country’s economy by working together with foreign customers, whether from inside or outside the EU. By aiming to develop prosperity for the global economic community, UK start-ups can form the backbone of a new outlook for the country and improve the way our standing is perceived around the world.

Regardless of Brexit, people around the world still trust the UK and want to sustain good business relationships with us. We should grasp post-Brexit Britain as an opportunity to take advantage of and move forward together.