In this day and age, you have a higher chance of succeeding in your career or business if you allow yourself to work hard. The more tasks you complete within a given time period, the more likely you are able to realize specific goals. But at what cost? There is no rest for the wicked, but when it comes to maintaining a healthy work-life balance, being able to tone it down a bit is a necessity.

You can’t prevent yourself from getting swamped by a nauseating amount of tasks. After all, you need to accomplish something each day in order to be better at what you do. Then again, you still have to realize that doing more than what you are able to handle won’t fare well for your physical or mental health.

That said, it’s important that you take a step back when you feel you’re swamped by too much work. Here’s a guide that should help you manage stress and stop exhausting yourself too much.

1. Revisit a hobby

Often, the best medicine to getting overwhelmed is to simply retreat to the activities that make you happy. Ask yourself, “What did I enjoy when I was younger?” It could be a favorite video game, or even creating still life sketches. Anything that passes as therapeutical to you will work well in helping you cope with a lot of stress. Lose yourself in a past interest, and you won’t feel anxious anymore!

2. Go on a spa date

Another great way to de-stress and deal with getting swamped is to pamper yourself at your favorite spa or relaxation center. Massages are known to relieve tension, improve blood circulation, and keep you from thinking too much. Another good option is to get a eucalyptus steam room treatment that should re-energize your cells, detoxify your body, and reduce blood pressure. Places like Utah-based Revivology offer this treatment for just about anyone wanting to feel at ease.

3. Disconnect

Find yourself receiving too many emails, instant messages, and voicemails? You might as well give yourself at least a day to disconnect from these devices. This means avoiding work during the weekends. Instead, find quality time to spend with the whole family. You can go on a movie outing or visit out-of-town attractions. Keep your phone on silent mode the whole time. After all, you need to be with the people you love with no interruptions or annoying notifications to spoil the fun.

4. Find time for meditation

Many people think that meditation is ineffective and that it doesn’t actually help people in eliminating stress. Then again, there are scientific studies that say meditation can help with putting the mind at ease. For one, it can help to reduce anxiety and improve your focus. That said, spend time alone and empty your mind for at least 30 minutes. That way, you are able to deal with a problem more efficiently.

Getting swamped is normal among business owners as well as professionals. But it’s still important to find time away from the office and just give yourself a moment’s respite. For sure, successful people need some time to be themselves in order to avoid burning out.