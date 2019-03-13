Marketing is one of the most integral parts of any business venture, especially if you are just starting out. There are plenty of different solutions in addressing a business marketing strategy. Outsourcing the marketing team is one of the simple but effective options you can choose.

Deciding on whether or not it is time to outsource your marketing department is one of the quintessential business moves that can affect every aspect of your venture. Before you make that decision, you need to first consider and weigh the possible advantages and disadvantages of outsourcing the marketing team of your business.

Here are some of the pros and cons of outsourcing your marketing team that will help you in making this complicated decision. Continue reading and take notes as we go through the nitty-gritty of outsourced marketing.

PRO #1: Real Time Expertise

Since you will hire an outside source to become your marketing team, you can rest assured that this team is specialized in marketing strategies that will help you in your business venture. You will no longer need to train your employees or even hire employees for marketing, as the outsourced marketing team can do that for you. The company you choose will specialize in marketing and even have their own SEO consultant so you can also be assured that they are continually innovating and studying the latest trends and techniques in online and offline marketing.

CON #1: Risk of Incompetence

With every pro comes a con. There is a risk of incompetence that you are taking on when you outsource your marketing team. Since you have little to no control over them, you cannot avoid any incompetence that may be committed by them. The key to avoiding this situation is by carefully choosing and monitoring your marketing team and the marketing company that will provide it to you.

PRO #2: Cost-cutting

Outsourcing your marketing department can save on costs. Since training, seminars and the like are no longer your burden, you save on that aspect. Also, having an outsourced marketing department saves you office space and rent. Real estate costs are cut and more funds are available for other investments.

CON #2: Risk of Not Being Cost-effective

There is, again, a con that comes with cost-cutting: the risk of your outsourcing move not being cost-effective. Be careful in choosing an outsourced marketing company. Make sure that the company you hire provides you services that give you value for your money. Do your research on the Internet for reliable marketing companies offering affordable yet quality services.

PRO #3: Less Supervision

A prime advantage of using an outsourced marketing team is that they require less supervision. Outsourced marketing teams can operate fairly independently of the business that hires their services. Often, they only require guidelines, parameters and objectives in order to do their job.

The low degree of supervision means that businesses can direct their resources towards other projects or tasks that may require their immediate attention or focus. In fact, this is one of the reasons why small businesses prefer using outsourced marketing teams.

CON #3: Less Control

A corollary of less supervision is that the business exercises limited control over the outsourced marketing team’s activities. This may be a major drawback for businesses that require constant oversight of their marketing arm in order to ensure that the business runs smoothly. Thankfully, this is mostly a small issue since most outsourced marketing teams make it easy for businesses to communicate and coordinate their actions and activities to ensure smooth operations.