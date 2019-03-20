Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising gives your brand visibility and allows you to determine which sources drive more traffic to your website.

The clicks generated by your ads could also lead to increased revenue when those visits convert to sales.

With the launch of Google’s Enhanced Campaigns, which is designed to make mobile advertising smarter and better, your business will be able to optimise ads for any kind of device.

But all of the benefits that PPC ads can deliver will fall short if your PPC campaign management is not built on a solid base. The success of your PPC campaigns will be determined by what you have considered in the initial planning for strategy.

Yes, even those small, seemingly insignificant ads on search engines need a strategy in order to produce desirable or lucrative results. Below are some critical elements your business needs to address when it comes to your PPC campaigns:

1. Determine Your PPC Goals

What do you need your PPC ads to do for your business? Are they meant to increase awareness about your products or services and push for branding? Are the ads more fundamental to generating revenue? What about your budget spending?

In defining the goals for your PPC ads, you will be in a better position to come up with a targeted campaign that features the appropriate concept, uses the right keywords, and, if necessary, includes the perfect multimedia content.

2. Be Clear About Your Call to Action

In some cases, people need a definitive point of action to perform. If you need those clicks to lead to a sale, if you need those PPC ads to generate views of a how-to video, if you need your visitors to sign up for an email newsletter, then let your PPC advertising agency know about such specific actions.

This will help the PPC management company you have hired to write and design your ads in a way to clearly express what you want your site visitors to do.

It takes a long time to learn how to make a profit from running an advertising campaign yourself, so asking for help may make all the difference.

3. Know Your Selling Points

Your business is more than likely to have multiple competitors. It is critical that your PPC ads communicate the reasons why one consumer should choose you over others. Is it the fact that your prices are more reasonable?

Is it the fact that you have been in business for a long time? Is it because you have an outstanding customer service programme? Use selling points that truly connect with your consumers.

A prime example of this would be Alec Brownstein’s incredibly creative PPC ad (which he called The Google Job Experiment) where he used the names of New York’s top ad execs as keywords.

When those executives “googled” their names, they got Brownstein’s ad on the top search engine’s results page with a heading calling out the exec’s name and a copy that went:

“Goooogling yourself is a lot of fun. Hiring me is fun, too.”

The former freelance copywriter got two job offers and eventually accepted a position in one agency.

4. Set a Budget

According to It Rate.co, a budget helps the pay per click management company you have hired to use the key approaches that will result in efficient and effective campaigns. So set a budget that is either fixed or flexible up to a certain point.

You can choose to spend all the money at once and get a larger amount of traffic in a shorter amount of time, or have it come in gradually, but the goal is to get the best return on investment possible, and so you need to know how to get a good cost per click through proper targeting, split testing and a good click through rate.