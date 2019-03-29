Master’s in Business Administration is a very sought-after degree, not only in business but also other fields like public administration, media, sports or the education sector. MBA is a business centric branch of study, but it has become necessary to other fields as well because of the high-quality management skill that it imparts.

As for the usefulness in a business, the benefits are many, let’s check out few of them.

1. Networking

It’s no secret that networking is very essential in the business world. An MBA degree holder generally tends to have connections far and wide with fellow students turned professionals, credible alumni, colleagues and so on. They hold their network strong because they know the perks of it.

2. Polished Communication Skills

The most important thing that an MBA degree holder gains during the study years is communication skills. During those years they give endless presentations, attend and interact in many seminars and workshops, go through professional internships and all those experiences make them confident to build conversation with anyone.

3. Strategic Outlook

Strategic planning is an integral part of the syllabus for an MBA degree, so it comes naturally to the student. They are taught to do planning, make critical decisions, set goals and develop ways to achieve them. The students have innovative approach towards complex situations.

MBA? Yes please.

4. Developed Management Skills

Business administration is all about management and top-notch management skills are developed in each and every student. They have confidence, accountability, integrity, patience and empathy. Whatever their specialization, all MBA students are dependable managers.

5. Ready Made Leader

Learn to be a leader, not to become a boss. And that’s exactly what the MBA students are taught. They learn team building and team handling, they know how to make the best of a team and how to lead others in a progressive way. And businesses today need leaders not just bosses.

6. Familiar with The Business World

Ask any MBA student about Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk or Bill Gates, you’ll get an answer. These students are not just familiar with the popular businessman of the business world but also the functioning of it. Familiarity with the who, what and why of the business world will definitely be beneficial for any business.

7. Quality Planning

Give an MBA student any task to complete, alone or with a team, and you’ll get the best possible outcome. That is because they’ve spent hours planning best PowerPoint presentations during their course, so they are used to quality planning. They don’t compromise with quality while drawing the best possible route to bring outcomes.

8. Practical Knowledge

MBA is not just about mugging words from books. Its main emphasis is on the accurate application of theories in real life situations. Besides seminars, workshops and presentations, almost all MBA programs have internship as a mandatory part of the curriculum. During internships they learn to apply their knowledge in the actual business world.

9. Better Prepared for Startups

MBA degree is a boon for any startup business idea. Every skill that they learn like management, leadership, strategic planning, communication etc. combined with their creativity, practical experience and business network make them skilled enough to execute startup ideas and make it a success through thick and thin.

10. Knowledge Is Supreme

Any degree brings with it its own set of exclusive knowledge so does the MBA degree. When you put in years of hard work into any branch of study you get to learn new concepts and specialized fields, and that knowledge is priceless. Someone who knows about market, finance, management, business development etc. is always a plus point for a business.

MBA degrees will be important as long as there is business and economy prevailing in society and that’s going to be a long time.