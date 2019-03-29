Freelancers have the freedom to not only choose clients and projects they want to work on but also to decide when and where they want to work. However, this freedom comes with the responsibility of doing tasks you normally wouldn’t do yourself in a regular office setting, such as invoicing clients.

Invoicing can be tedious if you don’t know how to do it properly or if you don’t have a system in place. However, it is a task that must be done if you want to get paid. You don’t need to struggle with it though. An online invoice generator can make the task easier for you. Below are some of its benefits.

Cost and Time Saving s

By using an invoice generator, you will save on costs related to using traditional paper invoices, such as paper, envelopes, and stamps. They also have a template in place already. You only need to fill up your information and the invoice is done in minutes.

Organization , Centralization, and Access

Staying organized can be a challenge when you have multiple projects and clients. With an invoice generator though, you have a central location for this information, making them easier to access each time you need them again. Since it’s all online, you can access it from anywhere you have an internet connection. It will even help you manage invoices and separate those that have already been paid from those that are still payable.

Reminders and Reports

Some invoice generators can send you reminders so that you will never forget to ask clients for payment. Some even have a read-receipt feature that will tell you if your client has received and read your invoice. Aside from this, invoice generators can also give you reports that show you an overview of your finances.

Customization

Invoice generators normally have ready-made templates you can use. However, you can also customize them quickly and easily to suit your needs. Some even allow you to customize the language and currency to cater to foreign clients.

Data Backup and Security

Keeping paper invoices in your house or office may not be as secure as you think. Online invoice generators, on the other hand, are safer because there is a guaranteed secure SSL communication between you and your clients, plus all the data are stored securely in web servers. Additionally, your data will be automatically backed up in the cloud, so you have no need to worry about data corruption, power outages, and the like.

Professional and Environmental Responsibility

Having an online invoicing system shows your clients that you are a professional who is up-to-date with technology. It also shows them you care about the environment because using an invoice generator reduces your carbon footprint.

All these benefits will make your life as a freelancer easier. It will not only help you manage your invoices better but will most importantly leave you with more time to do more important tasks, such as growing your business.