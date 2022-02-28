If you want to gain access to a larger world, here are the benefits of using crypto to pay and accept invoices, as weIt seems that every passing week we are hearing more about cryptocurrency and its many benefits. With so many companies accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, we’ve got to delve deeper into this and look at it in a holistic manner.

When it comes to B2B companies, they need to rely on a service where invoices are paid promptly and in full. For any company that is contemplating cryptocurrency as a payment method, how can they benefit?

How Do You Pay Invoices by Crypto?

Whether you are looking to pay clients by crypto or accept crypto payments, the essential item to get started is a crypto wallet. The wallet has a unique deposit address that you can share with clients. Depending on the cryptocurrency, you can start by using an exchange wallet such as Coinbase which lets you generate deposits and addresses for any widespread cryptocurrency.

If you want to send a crypto invoice, the process is very similar to sending a standard invoice. When you have a deposit address on a crypto wallet or an exchange, you can invoice the client with the wallet address listed, which would be in place of the bank details on a standard invoice.

Why Is Paying by Crypto Important?

From a business perspective, having a wider client base is crucial. Cryptocurrency is an important step in the evolution of any business because companies are now more interested in the global platform as a means to trade and acquire clients.

As any B2B company needs to work with a broader client base, it is essential to pay closer attention to cryptocurrency because it is a more universal payment method.

Cryptocurrency is classed as a “decentralised” currency, meaning it’s not bound by bank rules and regulations, making it easier to transfer funds between two parties without a third party. This makes for a quicker and more effective means of payment for both sides.

For companies who are looking to keep clients all around the world, cryptocurrency might be the most important tool in their arsenal.

The Benefits of Paying by Crypto

Cheap and Instant Transactions

Because the transaction costs of cryptocurrencies are low, and the payments take place immediately throughout the world, this makes short work of any payment process. Without needing to rely on a third party to provide the transaction that charges for the privilege, it makes payment much easier.

A Transaction With Integrity

Companies that work with clients all across the world may find themselves frustrated with certain banking institutions that have more red tape than is necessary. The whole practice of cryptocurrency transactions is to elicit trust from both parties.

Because cryptocurrency is reliant on the blockchain (a digital ledger) there is greater integrity throughout the process. The more people use the blockchain, the more security is built into the code by means of encryption.

Ownership Over the Currency

When we rely on a third party like a bank, we become a creditor of the bank and the bank manages the money on our behalf. Cryptocurrency is our own property, and transactions that we carry out with our money means that we can do business with others without this third party intervention.

From the perspective of a B2B company, this can make for greater transparency in peer-to-peer transactions.

A Greater Level of Privacy

To get a bank account you need to provide personal information, but with crypto payment, it becomes an anonymous practice. While the degree of anonymity will vary depending on the cryptocurrency, without the need to provide personal data, this can provide extra peace of mind for some organisations.

Complete Traceability

Because transactions within the blockchain are verified by a decentralised network of devices known as nodes, the transactions are completely transparent and traceable. Because it is impossible to have a third party manipulate the payment or even for the sender to reverse the payment, this allows greater transparency on a global scale.

Everybody can verify if the transaction has taken place or not, and each transaction can be followed anonymously by everyone on the Block Explorer, which can greatly reduce the potential for fraud.

You Can Have As Many Crypto Bank Accounts As Possible

Having one crypto wallet means you can create as many account numbers as you want. Rather than opening up numerous bank accounts, which can be a lengthy process, you can create as many account numbers in your wallet, which is beneficial if you want to spread out your cryptocurrency over a number of addresses. This makes it useful for businesses that need to segregate certain parts of their finances for greater efficiency.

For example, if a company needs to separate certain types of clients into one account, and utilise funds for petty cash or expenses in another, these can go on two different crypto accounts within the same wallet. Using cryptocurrencies means you are the one in charge of your money.

Guarantees Secure, Fast, and Transparent Handling of Smart Contracts

Blockchain technology makes it possible to digitalise almost any service. From property to shares; everything can be placed in the blockchain and traded via smart contracts.

For B2B services that are looking to start operating exclusively online or in the metaverse, smart contracts and blockchain technology can be an amazing way to start providing more transparency. With companies like Monneo becoming one of many organisations offering this service, it is helping to stimulate a wider discussion about cryptocurrency.

As you can see, cryptocurrency is not just another type of currency in which to pay for services but blockchain technology and cryptocurrency ensures that companies have an ability to gain access to a wider market, one that they would have been penalised for by excessive fees if they went through traditional payment methods.

Accepting cryptocurrency as a means to pay invoices doesn’t just make life easier for B2B companies, but as it yields a number of benefits, from preventing fraud and helping a company operate in a far more secure and efficient manner, accepting cryptocurrency is the next big step for many businesses.