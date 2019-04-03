Subscription services are the way forward. Only recently, Apple, announced a pivot to subscription services, with them rolling out video streaming, gaming, and news subscriptions in 2019. For entrepreneurs and busy professionals, downloading premium macOS apps can prove too expensive, so Setapp is providing a useful and cheaper alternative.

As any Mac user – Mac laptops, notebooks and desktop computers – knows, spending any time searching for something decent in the Mac App Store (MAS) means wading through a lot of rubbish to find any decent apps. Some improvements to the user-experience, curation and selection process have been made in recent years, but the experience isn’t a great one.

An alternative is to use a subscription service, and Setapp was the first in the world for macOS users, one of the best apps for Mac. Get all of the apps you need with one small monthly fee. As millions around the world who are already subscribing to everything from Amazon Prime to Netflix and Spotify, there are numerous benefits to using subscription services.

Benefits of using Setapp and subscription services?

In the last ten years, the subscription economy has taken off around the world. It is a multi-billion dollar industry. Consumers and businesses are moving from ownership to subscriptions. In the U.S. alone, $420 billion was spent on subscriptions in 2015.

80% of consumers prefer subscriptions in some format, and businesses are the same; hence the popularity of Software as a Service (SaaS) and other ‘aaS’ models for everything from platforms (PaaS) to infrastructure (IaaS) and even professional services. Instead of paying a one-off fee for something, or buying something outright, it proves more convenient and cheaper to pay a subscription to a service provider and always have access to what you need without the extra expense of upkeep and maintenance.

Zuora is a billing platform company that coined the phrase The Subscription Economy® over ten years ago. Since then, the economy, ecosystem and companies that provide subscription and software services (whether physical or digital) have gone from strength to strength.

Established tech giants are part of this economy, with Adobe Creative Cloud for creative professional, and Google and Microsoft offering productivity solutions, such as G Suite and Microsoft 365. But there was nothing for those searching for macOS apps inside or outside of the Mac App Store. Now entrepreneurs and anyone too busy to search for new macOS apps can benefit from a carefully curated selection of over 130 subscription-based apps with a Setapp subscription.

Early in 2019, Fast Company recently announced that Setapp is one of the top 10 most innovative companies in Europe. The Fast Company Most Innovative Companies (MIC) award is an annual contest that features cutting-edge ideas advanced by pioneering companies. Mac bloggers and Fast Company editors are confident that Setapp is one of the best apps for Mac.

Setapp, part of MacPaw, an independent web development company in Ukraine, has grown steadily since it was launched in 2017.

Key takeaways

Setapp provides customers with access to over 130 apps for one small monthly subscription. You can gain download a wide selection of premium macOS apps for only $9.99 per month, with other options for families and students. Within the service Setapp provides are apps for everything from budgeting to improving the performance of your Mac, marketing tools to task management, productivity, Mac hacks and dozens of other useful solutions.

Unlike the Mac App Store, there is no difficulty finding what you need, no in-app purchases and no adverts in any of the apps on offer. Download what you need when you need it. Use apps that improve the experience of using your Mac, with much greater choice and productivity options. Similar to other subscriptions, you’ve also got the freedom and flexibility to cancel or subscribe again whenever you want.