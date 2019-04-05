Emails have become a vital part of communication in the business industry. With today’s technological upgrades, companies have invested a lot of time, money, and effort in using emails to reach prospects and later on, improve sales.

Even if you just sit in the comfort of your own home and begin typing, emails sometimes become annoying and ineffective. That said, it may be time to spend a little more time to make sure your sales outreach emails don’t hurt your business.

Before you decide to send one, here are a few tips to improve your sales outreach emails with a business writing course.

1. Research first before you write

Even if you have a list of names and information about your prospects, it’s essential to do a little research before you send any emails. You need to ask questions that will help you personalize your sales outreach email. This is especially true if you’re trying to reach out to a few hundred leads and looking to gain more sales.

Below are a few factors that you should consider when drafting your email:

Get to know your prospects’ background, what they want, and what they expect from a particular product or service.

Determine the level of information they know about the products or services you’re offering.

Learn more about your prospects’ pain points.

Figure out whether they can be a potential buyer or someone who will lead you to a higher person who is the decision maker.

Keeping these factors in mind can help you create a target message that connects with your prospects. By creating emails that speak about your leads, you can establish a better sense of authenticity and trust among them.

2. Prepare your email like a pro

After you gather relevant information about your prospects, it’s time to draft your sales outreach emails carefully. To get the most out of writing your business emails, you can take a business writing class online. By attending the course, you may be able to create an email that encourages them to speak with you again.

Below are a few business writing tips to make sure you prepare your email like a pro:

Keep your email short and sweet: There’s nothing wrong in writing long sales email. However, it can cause a lot of trouble if you’re writing it to attract leads. To ensure your leads will not delete or ignore your emails, you should keep them short and sweet. Make it simple.

Craft your subject line carefully: The subject line of your email will determine whether it gets opened by your prospects. For that reason, it should be crafted in a way that it catches their attention. Remember, simple and straightforward subject lines tend to be a good attention-grabber than those vague subject lines.

Focus on benefits and not in features: Instead of making an email that highlights the features of your product, then you should think about it for the second time. When you write an email, it’s important to focus on the benefits to help your leads understand how purchasing from your company may affect their goal. Be specific, always get to the point and emphasize how you can encourage them to take action.

Show off your credentials: It’s not necessary to brag about yourself. However, showing off a few of your credentials in the body of your email can help build your credibility to your target audience. For example, you can state any business affiliations or recent publications you’re featured in. What’s important is that you don’t overdo it. Simple stating of your credentials will add value to your sales outreach emails.

Always include a call to action: Apart from giving deadlines, a call to action is something that helps your leads to take action at the end of your email. Remember, you’re writing to them because you expect something from them. That’s why give them the necessary steps on how they want to proceed with your proposal. If you’re going to schedule a meeting, include the date, time, and place.

Put your contact info in your email signature: Always include your contact information in your email signature. Make sure to state your physical address and not just a P.O. box. Putting this kind of info can help establish credibility and trust with your prospects.

3. Follow up

The last thing you should do after sending your emails is to follow up. This usually happens when you don’t receive any response right away. At this stage, it’s best not to panic. Give your leads a week or two before making a follow-up.

For an attempt to follow up, you can write a new pitch taking into consideration the business writing tips mentioned above. Also, be sure to remain respectful and don’t make the person feel bad if they don’t respond to your emails.

Conclusion

In a world where attention is in constant battle, writing sales outreach emails can be a tricky job. However, you can make this task work using business writing courses.

By doing research, writing an email like a pro, and making an attempt to follow up, you can be able to generate more sales and improve your business’ productivity in the long run.