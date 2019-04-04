It is not easy trying to keep up with the pressures of business; they can come from market, staff, and consumers. Oh, and there could be from suppliers. In fact, there is no containment to where pressures can come from. But as one with resilient leadership function, it is important to manage all the pressures and remain mentally stable in all these.

Here are seven tips to remain mentally stable:

1. Be strict with your working hours

It is easy to seek to manage all activities going on in your enterprise; it is the passion to see your business grow. However, this will not help your mental stability. No matter how long you choose to work, even if from sun up to sun down, stick within the time. Don’t bother yourself with business activities once you are out of your work area.

You can turn off your business line. Issues will always arise, no matter how long you stay up to work; so, why not just save your health and deal with them at specific work times?

2. Assign tasks to people

Business owners are known to characteristically grow older than most people of their age. This is due to stress, pressure, worries, anxiety, and other health challenges that leaders face.

Giving specific assignments to different people and having them accountable helps take the burden off your shoulders. You only have to be involved in making superior decisions. This tip will make you a mentally resilient leader.

3. Outsource task if needed

As a growing enterprise, you might be unable to get enough staff for the things you do, or you might feel you are not there yet. It is okay. However, when the weight of having too many tasks to pressures you, then you should outsource help.

Outsourcing help is often easier and less expensive than having permanent staff, when you think you are not there yet.

4. Give yourself holidays

With people in place to manage different sections of your enterprise, treat yourself to holidays. It can be a weekend getaway or a one-week off. Give yourself a break. Go out. Get refreshed. Admire nature and learn how to breathe again.

5. Practice some relaxation techniques

Training your body to relax can also help your mind to relax. Relaxation helps you to position your body in a balanced state while your mind is stripped of worries, just so you can get your mind filled with other peaceful and joyous thoughts. You can try the breathing technique or enroll in/create an exercise session for yourself.

6. Change thought patterns; don’t be pessimistic

You should be optimistic; it offers peace to the mind more than the worries and anxiety that pessimism invokes. What’s more, in the tough business competition, you can’t afford to be pessimistic; you’re dealing with an optimistic group of people with grit and resilience.

7. Belong to a social circle

Keeping a social circle is benefitting to the physical, mental and emotional health. With a social circle, you can have a weekend void of work and the days after are filled with wonderful and beautiful memories. They help you to get good food and occasional exercise that might include a walk. You can consider a golf club or a book club.

Now over to you

Do you have anything to add? Please share your (surefire) tips in the comment section below.