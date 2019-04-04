As a designer at the beginning of his or her career, you cannot say that you have all the knowledge needed to do things by yourself – sans help. At this point, you could use all the help that you could get.

Thankfully, today’s technology brings us a multitude of tools that every designer at their startup can use. It can make their jobs all the easier – saving a lot of time and money in the process.

These tools may be for designing their website – or simply for some traditional designing. Regardless, here are some tools that you might definitely want to consider as a designer at their startup, and that will certainly bring their concept into fruition.

1. Adobe Photoshop

There is probably no person on this earth that has never heard of Photoshop – but for graphic designers, this tool is a gold mine. This tool is ideal for manipulating pictures and coming up with web graphics – having a variety of features that you may need. You can opt for filters, effects, brushing, layering – and you may even come up with a new image from scratch.

When you need original designs, Photoshop may certainly act as a base.

2. Dreamweaver

This commercial application is recommended for web development, and you may get it for MAC and Windows as well. It’s packed with a variety of features, going from syntax highlighting to smart Code Hinting.

Plus, since the program also integrates with other programs such as Adobe Photoshop, you may quickly and easily update any graphic you may have on your website. This is a highly necessary feature, since more and more blog content (images and infographics) is required to make a blog successful.

3. Brandly

If you are a startup designer, chances are that you’ll be starting with business cards. Business cards keep your branding at a decent level – and Brandly will help you build them up to scale. The tool was made for designers that are still growing – and with features and settings for very busy professionals.

Overall, it is a quick and convenient way to get your brand out – provided you know the common rules for designing a business card.

4. UI Design Tool – Figma

One more tool that startup designers will certainly appreciate is Figma. This collaborative interface design tool is not only the first one to be based inside a browser, but it’s also one of the easiest ways to create software. Plus, since you won’t ever have to worry about downloading, uploading, or concerning yourself with other versions, it is the perfect time-saving tool.

5. Font Base

The font that you use also matters – which is why, as a designer, you will need to pick them out correctly. This app runs on every major operating system, and it provides GUI (Graphical User Interface) to keep your fonts neat and organized. For a designer at their startup, it is a highly convenient tool.

Working as a business designer is not easy – but with the right tools by your side, the job will no longer seem that difficult.