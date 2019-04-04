The number of people venturing out on their own and launching a home-based business is exploding. In Australia, there are an estimated one million home-based businesses; in the UK, the is around 6.7 million private home-based businesses (downloadable PDF); in the United States, the nation is way ahead of the previous two with a whopping 38 million home-based businesses.

One important question most home-based entrepreneurs tend to question is, “What home-based businesses have the biggest chance of surviving the future a tech-controlled future?”

Today, tech is on everyone’s mind, especially those of entrepreneurs. It’s not merely a buzz word, either. It’s something that either makes or breaks companies these days. This article hopes to elucidate to the reader [number] tech-friendly home-based businesses that have great promise for the long-term.

1. Electrician

Believe it or not, the role of an electrician has been around since the late 19th century. In those early days, inventors would compete against one another to get their electronic devices noticed at world fairs.

Hundreds of electronic devices would be out on display at such events, which meant whoever could invent and produce these devices reaped big rewards, as such devices were in high demand in those days. Ultimately, this is how the electrician trade was born.

What does this mean for entrepreneurs who enjoy being hands on? Well, seeing that this trade has been around for nearly 140 years now and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon, it’s safe to bet that this is one home-based business that has a glowing long-term future.

Requirements

Most countries require some sort of education in the electrician field to get licensed. Depending on the type of work one is going to be doing, it might be necessary to get insured and bonded as well.

The good thing is, there are many online electrical courses available. Normally, most of these courses take no more than 12 months to complete. And, best of all, you can take them online and in your own time so they don’t interfere with your day-to-day schedule.

2. Aerial Drone Photographer/Videographer

Here is a really exciting, fun-filled, and respectable home-based business worth writing back about. Nothing says getting paid to play like flying a drone around fitted with a camera or video equipment, taking breathtaking photos or HD videos of the wilderness, parties, concerts, parades, and anything else worthy of your services.

This home-based business might be yet another one that sounds like it might cost an arm and a leg to get started. However, with technology how it is today, you can get up and flying a drone, plus shooting photos or video, for as little as $1,000 or as much as $5,000, depending on your budget.

3. Forex Trading

The majority of financial traders work for large companies from all over the world, but with the markets becoming more and more accessible to the average person, there has been a huge increase in individuals setting up shop themselves. You will of course have far lower overheads, and you’ll have the flexibility of being your own boss; especially when the forex market hours are as wide as they are.

To get yourself started, the first thing you’ll have to do is learn everything there is to know about the market. Fortunately, it’s not difficult to access a wide range of information that will help you learn.

The next step is to open an account with an online broker. Familiarize yourself with how the company operates, and download a forex trading platform. You can often try out a demo version, which is often a good idea before you start risking your money.

Once you’re in the markets, and you know how to trade, you need to start thinking about your strategy. This is the set of guidelines by which you will trade, and the plan which will influence when you take out positions, and how much money you invest.

Setting yourself up as an independent forex trader is not difficult to do. What is a challenge however, is being successful. You have to constantly learn more about your industry in order to continually turn a profit. The overheads form working at home might be very low, but at the close of the day’s trading, you still need to have made enough money.