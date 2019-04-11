Environmental factors play an important role when it comes to employee satisfaction along with other factors like interpersonal relationships and appreciation. A lot of research has been done on the effects of the environment on the cognitive abilities of employees since those cognitive abilities are the ones that have the biggest influence on productivity levels in employees.

In this article, we will cover some of the most prominent ways environmental factors affect workplace performance along with the most effective ideas on how you can improve the current state in your company. So let’s start!

Artificial vs natural lighting

Lighting plays a major role when it comes to employee productivity. Increased lighting can have a positive effect on alertness and also improve mood and efficiency. Dim lighting can make us sluggish and have a negative impact on our ability to focus on tasks at hand.

Now, even the best artificial lighting cannot replace the positive effect of natural light at the office, not only is natural lighting more soothing for our eyes it can also boost creativity up to 15%. Not to mention the lower energy consumption your company will experience if you increase the amount of natural lighting in your offices.

The importance of fresh and clean air

It is no secret that fresh and clean air can have a positive effect on our concentration, this is due to the increased intake of oxygen. On the other hand, stale air that is low on oxygen can make us sleepy and achieve a negative effect on our productivity. This is one of the main reasons why it is essential to ensure high air quality in your company’s workspace.s

This is why a lot of local companies are working with local air quality tester. If your company is based in Brisbane, Australia, you should opt for air quality testing in Brisbane so that they know which steps to take in order to ensure the highest air quality, thus increasing the overall employee productivity levels within their company.

Be very, very quiet

Noise can be one of the major distractors in the workplace. Whether it is the noise coming from the outside of your office building or the chatter within the office itself. It is imperative that the noise levels are kept under control so as to ensure a higher level of employee performance.

The first step is to get professionals to measure your current noise levels and to see what it is you can do to lower them in case they are deemed too high. Another important step is to emphasize office etiquette and limit communication to computer chats during work hours. Of course, conversation and socializing can take place in the break room so as not to distract the coworkers.

Nutrition and hydration

While you might think that this is something employees should take care of on their own. Staying hydrated and eating healthy has a significant effect on our cognitive skills, and thus upon our performance at the workplace. So employers should get on board and ensure that their workers have a sufficient fluid intake as well as assess to quality health food.

Apart from providing the water source, you should also consider hanging some posters that serve as a reminder of how important regular hydration is for both mind and body. That way your employees might get more aware of the value of hydration.

As for the nutrition part, you can always have some healthy snacks delivered to the break room, or if your company orders catering, choose the healthiest meal plans that are rich in proteins, fibers, and vitamins. That way you will not only help boost your employee performance but also show them that their health and wellbeing comes first which is a great motivator and productivity booster all on its own.

Conclusion

So there you have it, easy, yet efficient way to help boost your employee performance levels. By investing in these changes you will be able to create a healthy and productive work environment that will foster happy and high-performing employees.