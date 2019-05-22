If you are considering developing or designing a website, you are required to have a web hosting service in advance that will facilitate the development of the website. A majority of website developers is often acquainted with the concept of web hosting services; however, they are not exactly sure on the factors that go into selecting a web hosting service for their website.

This article reflects on the top factors that one should evaluate when choosing a web hosting service:

1. Web host server reliability and server uptime

When choosing a web hosting service, it is important for anyone to be specific with the web host server reliability and server uptime that would serve as a foundation for their website. A web host server should offer 24×7 support and technical support to a user, and it should have a considerate server uptime to handle adequate traffic on the website.

The server uptime of a website should be consistent, and it should be recovered, in case it goes down. You should select a web host service that is connected to a powerful server with a highly-functional network connection. It is highly recommended to select a web hosting service with an uptime of 99.5%.

2. Upgrade Options

A web hosting service should be equipped with miscellaneous upgrade options—for instance, it should feature a share web hosting plan that would allow you to save money on the hosting bill in the long run. A shared hosting service allows a user to operate multiple websites on a single hosting service, and it provides a user with plenty of upgrade options to choose from.

For instance, a shared web hosting account is equipped to handle up to 45,000-55,000 visitors at a time; however, if you are expecting a larger traffic on your website then, you should be able to upgrade your website’s uptime and response time for making it more viable for your online business needs.

3. Customer Service

When choosing a web hosting service, it is imperative for a user to take the customer service of a particular web hosting service into its account. If you are facing any trouble with your web host account, you should be able to get an instant technical support for your services. However, if you stick with a web hosting service with a mediocre customer server then, you cannot expect them to recover your website in the shortest span of time.

4. Pricing

Always learn about the pricing of the web hosting service of your choice, and evaluate the pricing of each package against its given features. If you want a simple and basic website, select a basic package. Or, if you are expecting your website to have a more substantial traffic and load then, you should upgrade to a premium package.

For instance, you cannot expect a cheap hosting plan to feature RAM and adequate disk space for adjusting high traffic, and you should also consider the downtime and uptime offered by a web hosting service of your preference before making the final choice.