Perhaps the biggest perk you have as an entrepreneur is that you can combine fun and work at the same time. Travelling for business, combined with a tour around the area, sounds like a great idea.

So, are you going to France for a business-trip-slash-tour? If yes, it’s going to be a worthwhile experience!

A France trip is a dream come true for anyone and everyone. Travelling to this beautiful country is an experience which will remain etched in your mind for a long time to come. A perfect French trip needs proper planning and preparation so that you are all set to have a wonderful time in your dream vacation.

Here are a few easy and simple tips to make the most of your French tour.

Plan a perfect itinerary

Normally when we think about France, Paris is what comes to our mind. Isn’t it? But there is much more to this country than its capital city and its iconic structures like Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame and Louvre Museum. There are plenty of other options which are far more alluring and amazing as the city of Nice, located beside the Riviera, picture-perfect coastal town of Bordeaux, old world charm of Provence region and Lyon for its gastronomical delights.

There are many private tours to France to choose from whether you are looking for quaint countryside dotted with hilltop villages, awesome beaches, a relaxing few days in one of the spa towns or the picturesque vineyards.

Learn a little about the French people and their culture

The local population in France is very particular about their traditions and customs and especially public behaviour. So it is definitely advisable to learn a little about French people and their rule book for social behaviour.

You can start by saying “Bonjour” at the start of any conversation with a local in France. You need not really learn the language but a small word in French here and there will really be happily acknowledged by them. Another thing to keep in mind is that they love to be appreciated, so being generous in this respect can take you a long way in France!

Time your activities according to French schedule

You have made a perfect itinerary and landed in France with a list of places for sightseeing, shopping and so many activities to do. Just remember to time it according to the French schedule. In most of the towns and villages in Southern France, all shops and activities are closed for a minimum of 2 to 4 hours in the afternoon. The day starts early there around 7 am, so they take a break in the middle of the day. If you are aware of these little details, it will help you to plan your holiday better.

Make bookings for stay options in advance

When you are looking for hotels in France, do not go to famous international chains because it will cost you more. Search for smaller hotels or even a bed and breakfast. You will get to experience the local culture here.

Most of the owners speak English which will be an added advantage as you can converse with them and learn a few important tips about both people and places.

Use public transport

Your trip can prove to be very expensive if you are using private taxis as a mode of transport. Instead, trains are a much better and reasonable option. You can travel by high-speed Thalys train with state-of-the-art onboard facilities and pleasant travel conditions. It is a cost and time-saving choice on popular routes like Paris to Brussels, Antwerp to Lille and Duisburg to Paris. You can also take buses or trams for travelling within the city since they are very comfortable and are comparatively far cheaper than other modes of transport.

Aren’t these tips pretty easy and simple to follow? Hope you have a delightful time in France and come back home with loads of happy memories and fun-filled moments to last for a lifetime!