As much as we like to spare ourselves from work and research, our lives demand us to stay vigilant all the times. Time is the real luxury that everyone is short of, and this is why, it’s better that you do your homework and research beforehand, just in case.

You may not be a traveler but you can’t rule out the possibility of moving for career, fun or let’s say business or anything at all. And if your go-to destination is the US, then you must learn each and everything about USCIS.

What’s USCIS?

This acronym must have had your gaze a few times if not many. You may have read about it online, magazines and if you have ever been to a travel agency, the pamphlets and brochures there would have told you the same name. Well, let’s get to the real thing.

USCIS is the United States Citizenship And Immigration Services. It is the official agency that regulates the affairs for the citizens and the immigrants, and is a component of the Homeland security.

USCIS is the US department of immigration and ensures that every immigration process takes place in accordance with the law. Every immigrant who wishes to enter the US, regardless of the purpose of their immigration, must fulfill all the requirements of the USCIS.

The official website of USCIS welcomes the immigrants who wish to come to the US and become a US citizen. USCIS asserts that every new person will be entitled to the same rights as other nationals but at the same time, there are responsibilities too.

The following rights and responsibilities are listed on the official website of USCIS:

Freedom to express yourself.

Freedom to worship as you wish.

Right to a prompt, fair trial by jury.

Right to vote in elections for public officials.

Right to apply for federal employment requiring U.S. citizenship.

Right to run for elected office.

Freedom to pursue “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Responsibilities:

Support and defend the Constitution.

Stay informed of the issues affecting your community.

Participate in the democratic process.

Respect and obey federal, state, and local laws.

Respect the rights, beliefs, and opinions of others.

Participate in your local community.

Pay income and other taxes honestly, and on time, to federal, state, and local authorities.

Serve on a jury when called upon.

Defend the country if the need should arise.”

Since USCIS is responsible for immigration, the department oversees all the documents submitted by the immigrants at the time of immigration.

What Are The Documents Required?

Basically it depends on the type of immigration but there are some documents, official ones such as the birth certificate, marriage certificate, driving license and medical reports are mostly required by USCIS. In some instances, diploma or degree translation along with a character certificate is also requested.

All of these official documents are required to be translated because the information on the documents are very important for both the immigrant and the country where he is headed to.

Why Document Translation

It is a matter of national security as to allow someone to come in the country, especially if they aspire to become a resident. In the case of US, the USCIS is very particular about the immigrants and their records. The agency want to ensure that all the information submitted is right and true.

The only barrier that could have been a challenge for USCIS was language difference. But for that, the solution has already been created. Document Translation For USCIS is required for all non-English speaking immigrants to submit the Certified Translations of their required documents. It is an obligation and there’s no other option. If an immigrant fails to provide the certified translation of the original documents, they are not allowed to proceed further.

Is Certified Translation Necessary For USCIS?

Yes, USCIS has set the rule for all immigrants to submit the Certified Translations of their required documents.

When Do You Need The Document?

Most of the immigrants choose to process through immigration lawyers. These lawyers have considerable experience in applying and submissions etc. But even the immigration lawyers will ask you to provide a certified USCIS Translation of the original documents along with other formalities. So if you are planning to move to the US, the best thing that you can do for yourself is get your important documents translated.

Want to learn more?

You can visit USCIS website at https://www.uscis.gov/ for more information, including the requirements and procedures.