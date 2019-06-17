Digital textile printing has long been way more sustainable than analogue printing techniques. Its benefits range from a significant reduction in ink consumption and in water pollution to an increased efficiency of production processes and logistics, just to name a few. Cutting-edge digital textile printers make it possible to set up a greener and more environmentally-friendly textile printing production. With this thought in mind, printeriors is taking the design industry by storm.

Printeriors Explained:

Printed interiors refers to anything from printed wallpapers, personalized carpets, personalized tiles to wallpaper printing that is carried out digitally with the help of the evolving technology. It is important to note that the textile industry is evolving to be highly competitive and the creative and commercial impact of the digital print industry on the textile and interior industry will be tremendous.

The global interiors industry is a culmination of many market sectors. Each sector has its own unique specifications. For such a creative space, it is important for designers and artisans to know how to make the most of the available digital technology. Any Interior – be it residential or contract – is a complex design, incorporating many coordinated components. Each element has a key place in the finished scheme and must be delivered fit for purpose, fulfilling the technical, functional and visual needs of the designer’s scheme.

Infinite Design Possibilities Offered With Digital Printing

The inventive freedom offered by digital print is infinite. For the interior designer now gifted with an exciting new set of tools like online printing software, web print shop, web-to-print magento and the custom product design tool, the product prospects are endless; the sole limit is the designer’s talent and access to print technology. Digital print technology facilitates fabric production in any volume. For the designer, the capability to have short production runs has offered diversity and reduced the financial risk and burden for many small businesses.

With the advent of affordable and easy to use software like e-commerce web-to-print software, creating original artwork has allowed the product designer an independent route from concept to final product. Colour was once restricted by the affordability of screens, but with digital tech, printed colour is unlimited and the creative has access to 16.7 million colours. All of which can be utilized simultaneously with no additional cost or loss of speed.

Millennials Are a Driving Force Behind Printed Interiors

Driven by the online millennial generation the need for eclectic boutique purchases has never been greater. The design community has witnessed an explosion of emerging designer brands selling their own unique wallpaper printing ideas, personalized carpets and personalized tiles collections online. These outlets usually don’t hold any stock, and print on demand as orders are taken. However, thirst for customization continues to grow.

Individual purchasers will transfer design and buy their own distinctive wallpaper on-line and, for those with D.I.Y confidence, create their own unique Interior scheme for an affordable cost. On the high street, independent retail brands design and develop their own wallpaper printing softwares and collections. Shadowing the catwalk fashion trends and, importantly, keeping stocks low so that they can deliver an endless stream of enticing offerings in multiple seasons. Interior Designers would like each customization and instant access to innovative product. The contract market’s technical and safety legislation places stringent constraints on the usability of wallpapers in contract environments.

Designers Have Long Been Embracing Digital

Designers have embraced the new digital offerings that may currently deliver fire retardant, contract grade products to the commercial market. With personalization, the product is no longer personal just because of the printed image, but also because of the chosen fabric. Custom web print shops companies to produce larger quantities of products, but the designs can be tailored to produce a bespoke home décor product. It can also be used at any scale, whether it is one meter or 1,000 meters broken up by 10 or 20 designs for a single store, or different products for different stores through the same brand. Not only does the end customer get a custom product, they also get it at a lower cost.

The applications are endless! But we must take care to remember that design and technical skills are critical to both the print buyer’s success, and the Interior designer’s finished project. The Interiors market has gained pace; we seek “innovative Interiors” alongside “fast fashion” all balanced amidst the never-ending buzz of consumer trends. We must take great care not to undervalue the skills needed both by the designer and the manufacturer.