If you’re on the fence about producing video content to market your product or service, it’s time to climb down and start showcasing your offerings through the richest media available. It’s important to give customers what they want, and data from HubSpot reveals that consumers want video content from brands above all else.

Video gives users loads of information about your brand, all packaged in a neat and engaging experience. It provides a more interactive user experience, a better chance to share details and benefits in an engaging way, and an opportunity to showcase your brand through vivid imagery and creative scripts.

Short and sweet works best…

In a 10-second video, viewers can see details, learn information, and make a decision about a product or service in a way that isn’t possible with a line of text or a still photo. Because videos are more engaging and interactive than text and photos, your content will be more likely to generate user excitement and grow customer interaction from the minute someone watches it, which becomes the first step of the buyer’s journey.

According to research by WyzOwl, 77% of consumers said they decided to buy a product or service after watching a related video. Additionally, Google research reveals that nearly 50% of internet users actively seek out product- or service-related videos before visiting a store. As an example, we create short videos each month for Metro Places, a community developer in Tampa Bay.

The short videos allow us to showcase the unique amenities available within Metro’s communities. In turn, Metro (and even consumers) can share those videos on social media, blogs, or through digital ads as part of an inbound marketing campaign. Be forewarned, consumer standards are high, so you’ll need to focus on producing high-quality videos. Here are the 3 best practices to ensure your videos are worth watching:

1. Focus on the story, not the sell

Storytelling is a powerful tool for any type of marketing, but video presents the most effective way to quickly engage with consumers and form a positive association with your brand. For instance, we created a short video series for Cardel Homes focused on the concept “Homes Built for Real Life.” The videos focused on normal, everyday family activities such as weekend hangouts on the couch and goofy husband-and-wife moments.

Each short video told a story that captured the idea of “real life” and communicated that every Cardel home is built to host those amazing family moments. One important factor was that the videos did not include details like pricing or design options. We showcased the product in the background, but our main focus was the story. Homes are personal, so these stories aimed to connect with viewers on a relatable level.

2. Get to the point

Research by AdAge found that about 20% of viewers will click away from videos within 10 seconds or less. You have to get straight to your point, making sure to offer the viewer immediate value rather than at the end of the video. Short videos certainly can vary in length. For the most part, though, you stand a better chance of engaging videos by keeping your video as brief as possible and providing an immediate call to action.

You won’t hear this advice often in marketing, but you’ll want to be careful to not make your videos feel too branded. When the colors, animations, or voice in your videos sound exactly like your company in every way, the content begins to feel like sales material — which turns off viewers most of the time.

3. Keep it light

It’s great to be educational and value-driven, but keeping your videos lighthearted, friendly, and conversational goes a long way. No one wants to feel talked at, so film your videos and write your scripts in a way that makes viewers feel like they’re participants in the conversation rather than onlookers.

Above all else, the key to success in video content marketing is to provide value to your audience. Produce something that people would enjoy watching or connect with without any obvious branding. Sneak in your brand at the end or quietly insert content that creates a connection to your product throughout the video, and viewers won’t feel like they’re being hit over the head with marketing material. Providing your target audience with valuable content is the key to all inbound marketing.

Conclusion

Not only does video give your viewers what they want, but it also adds a creative punch to your internal marketing while drawing users into your marketing funnel. Do it the right way, and there’s no better way to engage your audience.