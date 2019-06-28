As a newbie business owner, the business arena may seem a little overwhelming for you. This rings especially true when you unconsciously compare yourself to your older and more experienced counterparts who have been in the business field for several years now.

There is no perfect formula for being successful in the field of business but there are many ways to improve and get better at managing your venture. Most business entrepreneurs will usually advise against using old solutions in addressing new problems. That is why “innovation” and “development” are two key words you will always hear them talk about when giving sound business advice.

With the Internet’s potential to reach billions and billions of people across the globe, surely the impact of social media and other internet avenues to a business or a company becomes more than apparent. As a newbie business owner, you can take advantage of the Internet’s wide reach and turn it into something that will benefit you and your business in the long run.

The Internet ushers new concepts and ways that can help businesses in getting better in their craft, as well as in putting their craft for everyone to enjoy/see/taste/interact. One of such is digital marketing.

Digital marketing disrupts industries

If you are a new business owner who wants to learn more about the field of digital marketing, then you are in the right place. Continue reading below and don’t forget to take down notes!

Digital Marketing can be roughly defined as the process of promoting and advertising certain goods and services through various means involving the use of the internet and other electronic avenues.

Digital marketing strategies

Some of these digital marketing strategies are Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing, and Pay Per Click (PPC.) For a brief introduction of some of the best digital marketing strategies, keep on reading.

1. SEO

Search Engine Optimization or SEO may be defined as a process whereby your website is ‘optimized’ in order to improve its position in the search rankings. This is done by following certain algorithms required and used by different search engines. This process also involves providing a certain target audience with useful and informative content.

Some of the most popular search engine websites where you can apply SEO as a digital marketing strategy are Google, Yahoo!, Bing, DuckDuckGo, and Baidu. In choosing an SEO company to provide you with SEO services, make sure that they are knowledgeable and updated with the latest trends in SEO. Also, make sure that they do not use black hat SEO as this may cause your business website to be burdened with penalties.

2. SMM

Social Media Marketing or SMM may be defined as the process of advertising and promoting goods or services on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Email Marketing is a more direct approach involving daily updates and newsletters sent straight to targeted email accounts.

It is also worth noting the importance of reviews for local businesses. The personal opinions of others who may have used your services or who may have previously dealt with your products may greatly affect the decision of a potential customer whether to push through with the purchase or not. As a result, the importance of consistency and high quality service is all the more highlighted.

3. PPC

Another very popular digital marketing technique is Pay Per Click advertising or PPC. In this type of digital marketing strategy, business ads and business websites are placed at the very top portion of the search engine results or at a very noticeable place on the results page. As is clear from its very name, a business website is charged a certain amount for clicks earned during its stay on the search engine website. The usual Cost Per Click or CPC is more or less $1.

In this type of digital marketing strategy, the site traffic or visits are essentially bought and paid for rather than organically earned like in SEO. This kind of digital marketing strategy can be quite costly especially for new and small business owners. This is because clicks may quickly pile up without resulting in successful sales. These unintended clicks will count as loss rather than success, and may overtake sales profit if not effectively managed.

Takeaway

Whether you choose SEO, Content Marketing, Reviewing, Social Media Marketing, or Pay Per Click Advertising, just make sure that you are dealing with a legitimate and reliable digital marketing agency. Furthermore, be patient and do not look for substantial results right away. As we have already discussed, everything takes time.