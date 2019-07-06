Financial hiccups hit when you least expect it. When you hit a snag with your finances, you may get demoralized, lose the strength to move on, and even consider drastic measures. As a car owner, however, you don’t have to get stressed. Let your car drive you further by being your financial solution to the immediate pressing needs.

With pressing needs, finding a quick solution gives you the strength to press on. Title loans can serve as favorable quick cash solutions. If you are considering a title loan, get your car deed, hop in, and visit Advance America for an evaluation to see how much you can get to solve your financial hiccup.

Apart from solving your immediate financial challenge, here are the top five title loans advantages.

Lesser requirements

The only thing you need is to be a car owner. If you have the car title, government-issued ID, proof of residence, and the car is paid-off, you are all set. It gets better knowing that regardless of your credit score, you still can get title loans to finance your challenging financial situation

Fast approval

Your lender only needs to verify that you are the legal owner of the car and that it is paid off. From there, you get approved for a title loan following your car’s value. Title loans can take a day or two to get approved, allowing you to take care of your immediate financial hiccup without significantly affecting your busy schedule, such as asking for a few days off from work.

Low interest

Since the title loans use your car as collateral, you will get better interest rates compared to unsecured loans. Lower interest rates will help you consolidate your finances better and ensure you are able to pay off the loan faster.

You keep the car

Title loans do not affect how you get around since you get to keep and drive the vehicle. The lender only keeps the title, and once you are done paying back your title loan, you get the car title back to your name.

Title loans are convenient

Apart from the quick approval, the process is easy and fast as well. You just have to visit the lender with the required documents and car for inspection. From there, it takes less than a few minutes. What’s more, the repayment method is clear; you know when the next payment is due in advance, allowing you to plan your finances in a way that does not pose more challenges.

Your car can do more than taking you to where you need, title loans being an excellent example of how much it can save you. Title loans give you the peace of mind knowing that apart from solving your immediate monetary crisis, you still keep and drive the car as you attend to your activities of daily living. Ensure, however, that you get your title loan from reputable, licensed, and reliable lenders to get better rates and friendly customer support such as from Advance America.