Business processes are vital to the growth and success of a business. There are a variety of processes that is essentially the anatomy of the business itself. When done right, the different processes in place synergize the efficiency and effectiveness of the business. And this goes for any business, in any industry.

Have you been thinking about adding value to your business by developing some core business processes. Whether you go it alone or rely on some form of business process services, you’ll want to consider what the makeup of your business transformation will be.

From sales to finance, we compiled a list of 5 types of business process services to maximize your business growth. Let’s dive in!

1. Sales is your business’ oxygen

Sales is a business process, as well as an art form. It is the type of standalone business operation you build a company from. This is because sales is a revenue generator, and if you have a sales business team, you know just how important sales are to the growth and success of your business.

“Sales are to businesses, like oxygen is to humans,” Gordon Tredgold said in an Inc. article. “Without it your business will suffocate and die. As much as we would like to think that we’re living a new world a digital world, one where all sales happen on line and there is no need for us to pick up the phone, but unfortunately that’s not true.”

Without sales supporting your business, you simply may not survive, because you can bet that your competitors are creating sales content, making phone calls, and emailing everyone on their lead list. Sales is valuable, and this is an important area to consider a service to help you win at sales, and business.

2. Manufacturing needs to be streamlined

Some businesses will need to seek business process services for manufacturing if they are producing products or parts. Most people would not think of this as a business process, but it is a very important one. Why? If production is slow and not streamlined, you are bleeding money, not meeting client needs, and will most likely lose production contracts quickly.

And the actual production isn’t the only important part of the manufacturing process. This is where having a service in place can be valuable. You need skilled people to work the production line, maintenance managers to fix machinery when it breaks down, and production line supervisors to ensure that the line is a well-running, smooth machine that is efficient and effective. That’s a lot of people to find, vet, and hire.

3. Customer service is essential

There are a lot of businesses out there that simply can’t get customer service right. And that is not good, because we are living in a customer-centric world. From reviews to star ratings, customers have the power to talk badly about a business online if they miss the mark in the customer service department.

Poor customer service evaluations have led many businesses to find customer service services to help them master the art of customer support. And it pays off. New customer service flows are put into place, call centers are moved in-house, and artificially intelligent chatbots are being employed, available 24/7 for a customer to get important answers to their questions.

4. Are your business operations primed for success?

This is an easy one to figure out, because if your operations are clunky, your business is probably not doing so great. Operations and supply chain management are essential to the efficient and effective running of a company, large or small.

When sales begin to flow, you need to get the inventory out the door as fast as possible. If not, it could have a serious effect on the customer satisfaction aspect of your business. It could set off a chain reaction of negative results. Look into your operations and decide if a business process transformation is needed for more growth and success.

5. Is the financial part of your business working?

Lastly, finance is a very important aspect of your business. This could not only get you in trouble with clients if not done right, but could also spell trouble on the government side of things too. This makes having your finances done right, whether it be close examination by your or employing a specialist to manage it.

Wrapping up…

There are plenty of business process you can utilize services for. The main aim is to have a transformation that will increase the growth of your business, allowing it to scale, and blossom into a successful company. The above are a few of the most important business process services to consider. There are certainly more, but researching what your business needs is the most vital part.