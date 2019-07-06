If you are looking to be successful in every business you establish you have to anticipate the needs of your consumers and how you can get them met. Having an understanding of the capability of technological advancement and how it is going to transform human lives could make you achieve your financial goals. Every company is lining up with the technology so as to meet the needs of their customers.

Every year, most companies across the globe spend thousands of dollars in developing their technology and making their presence on the internet count. This has eventually improved their growth, productivity, and efficiency. Every organization has its eyes on the latest trends in technology looking for opportunities they can invest in so as to enjoy greater benefits in the future.

Although there are stocks, index funds and other platforms where you can invest your money, it is advisable you focus on the new technologies and the future. Here are some of the ways that could answer your big question of how to invest 1000 dollar in the future technology:

1. Artificial Intelligence

From the statistics, companies are increasing their share in the investment they make towards AI. This should tell you that this will be a great source of returns in the near future. A company like Venture Capitalist increased its investment in AI with almost $12 billion. Other companies like Softbank based in Tokyo, invested around $120 million in Artificial Intelligence.

AI basically refers to the use of neural networks. You will be surprised to know that companies like Microsoft, Facebook, and Nvidia among others are using AI hence staying at the top in their technology. If you want to invest, these are the companies to look out for.

2. Blockchain Technology

This was not a term very common in the mouths of many investors but eventually, it has turned out to be a major technology to focus on. Companies like SparkLabs based in South Korea invested almost 100 million in establishing various blockchain technology.

Blockchain technology is slowly taking the financial industry and cryptocurrency. It looks to be a very promising venture that you can trust to bring great returns.

3. Robotics Technology

You may have seen the many robotic machines that have been released into the market that are making work easier and increase efficiency and productivity. Of course, they have been used in the last 10 years or so, but there is an advanced form of them which could be used in various places in our factories. This a great technology platform in which you can invest your money and get awesome returns in the future.

Companies that have this technology in a place like Vex Robotics, Alphabet Inc and Mazor Robotics are the ones to look up to while making your investment.

4. Healthtech

As an investor, you must also check on the technology in the health industry. Healthtech is coming up with machines aimed at making treatment easier like the advanced machines used in dialysis.

Most venture capitalists have great hope for Healthtech organizations and are putting more investment into this field. Why not keep an eye on it and see the direction it is heading to?

5. 3D Printing Technology

It is a fact that most companies in 3D printing technology are already seeing the beauty of having this technology. They are experiencing massive sales from the high demand of the prototype products that many organizations want. By 2020, statistics and research have shown that this industry might grow to hit $35.4 billion. This shows that this technology is up to the task and is a great avenue where you can invest your money.

6. Tech in Energy and Transportation

It is sure that the world is turning to renewable sources of energy. Though it has not become so stable, definitely experts are underway to make it happen. This means in the near future, we might have renewable sources like solar energy. Transportation is not also left out. The aim of many countries is to have trains that can move with the speed of a jet.

Plans are underway. These are niches to invest in.

Conclusion

Technology will continue being better and the demand for better advancements will keep rising. Although some people may feel like most workers shall lose their jobs, the fact is that these machines will need a human brain for them to work efficiently. The best thing is to embrace change and start earning some profits from the investments you make in the new technology.